71% rise in road deaths-police

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday reported that there has been a 71 per cent increase in road deaths this year compared to the previous year.

The statistics provided by Senior Superintendent, Mahendra Singh, disclosed that in the year 2022, 88, road fatalities were recorded, however, it was shown that 151 deaths were recorded so far for this year-an increase of 71%.

The report also revealed that fatal accidents have increased by 59%, compared to last year. In 2022, Guyana recorded 81 fatal accidents, while, in 2023, 129 fatal accidents were recorded, with Region Three and Region Four, having the highest increases.

Notably, Region Three recorded 10 fatal accidents last year, but jumped to 29 fatal accidents in 2023 and Region Four (c), recorded 17 fatal accidents in 2022, but increased to 31 in 2023.

Back in October Police Commander of Region Three, Mahendra Siwnarine had disclosed that while drinking and driving contributed to some of those fatalities, most of them were caused by individuals not paying attention when using the roadways. He explained that an analysis was done to determine the cause of accidents within his district. He noted that the high increase in Region Three road fatalities has put a negative impact on the efforts of ranks within the division to reduce accidents across the region. “We would have seen decreases in all the other categories that are serious, minor, and damage, but because of that great increase in the fatalities we are currently operating at a positive point five percent in terms of all categories of accident,” Siwnarine had said.

One of the recent fatal accidents that rocked Region Three took place in August when four teenagers were killed in a car crash at Canal #2 Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD). Those who died were identified as Daveanand Singh, 17, of Providence, East Bank Demerara; Amiesha Jaikaran, 19, of La Grange Old Road, WBD; Divyanie Narine, 18, of Kitty, Georgetown; and Daniel Tirbeni, 19, of La Grange.

Singh was the driver of car, which bore registration PAE 5773, and the others were his passengers. According to the police, Singh was reportedly speeding when he lost control of the car and crashed into the rear of a motor lorry, GTT 6960, before slamming into a fence. Two of the victims were killed on the spot while the others died while receiving medical attention. Another tragic accident in the Region Three district took place earlier this year on March 6, 2023 at Greenwich Park, East Bank Essequibo ((EBE). Five persons were killed in that smash-up.

Their names were given as, Stella Parhoo of Parika, EBE , 50-year-old Vernon Prowell, of Bent Street, Wortmanville, Margaret Kennedy, 72, of Tuschen; Olga Reddy, 57, of Parika; and Elvis Charles, 40, of Ruby, EBE.

Additionally, on September 9, 2023, at De Hoop, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), four persons including a father and his 12-year-old daughter lost their lives in an accident. Those involved in the accident were: Kellon Jones, a taxi driver of New Amsterdam Berbice, Region Six, Chris Gonsalves, Jason Rudder a Guyoil employee and his daughter Jameela Rudder of Palamyra Village, East Canje Berbice, Region Six.

Kaietuer News understands that the motor car was driven by Jones with Jason and his daughter, while Gonsalves was the other vehicle’s driver. Jason and his daughter were on their way home from an award ceremony, where Jamella had been a recipient. According to reports, it is said both vehicles were heading in opposite directions, colliding head-on.