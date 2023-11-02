Police arrest man who impregnated girl, 13

…suspect to face court soon

Kaieteur News – Members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday arrested a man who allegedly impregnated a 13-year-old girl.

Police Regional Commander, Khemraj Shivbaran told this publication that the suspect was arrested and that he is expected to face the court as early as tomorrow.

Kaieteur News understands that approximately two months ago the child gave birth.

Speaking with this publication, the child’s father related that he spends most of his time in the interior regions of Guyana. He explained that after he was made aware of his daughter being pregnant, he notified the police.

He said too that a member of the GPF related to him that a file was prepared and sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) some time ago, but the suspect was still on the run at the time he spoke to the rank.

Interestingly, he stated that he believes his wife, who is also the mother of the teen, is aware of matter but she turns a blind eye on the issue.

“I left and went into the interior when one of my sons called me and asked what kind of slackness I behaving with, when I asked him what he meant, he said how I have my daughter living home with some man,” the man said.

He continued, “When I came out from the interior about two weeks ago, only to see my child with a baby, I cried.”

Following the man’s report to this publication, Kaieteur News made contact with the police. Hours later the police confirmed that the suspect was arrested.