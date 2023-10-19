Guyana on guard, as Venezuela ramps up military activities near border

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana said that it is on guard in wake of reports of increased military activities by Venezuelan troops near its western border.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the government said that it has taken careful note of the various social media posts which have reported the mobilisation of increase personnel and execution of military exercises by Venezuelan troops in close vicinity of the borders. “The government wishes to advise that every piece of information is taken seriously and is being examined in detail. The Guyana Defence Force has also been reviewing these reports,” the release added.

To this end, the government said the Venezuelan Ambassador was called in by the Ministry of Foreign and International Cooperation for an explanation. According to the statement, the government said that Ambassador claimed the mobilisation of troops near the border is geared towards curbing illegal mining operations. “Nevertheless, the statement added that “the Government of Guyana remains on guard and shared the increased military activities by Venezuelan taking place on its borders with CARICOM Heads and other international partners.”

The government’s statement follows on close heels of contentions raised by members of civil society and the political opposition. In a release issued on Monday, A Partnership For National Unity (APNU)’s Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amanza Walton-Desir said the critical issues of the border controversy and the escalating Venezuelan migrant crisis demand our immediate attention.

She noted that these matters have clear implications for Guyana’s national security, stability, and international relations and it therefore is essential that “we address these challenges with the diligence and vigilance that this state of affairs warrants.” She added: “It is important therefore, Hugh Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation convene an urgent meeting of the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Foreign Relations to brief Members on the developments with regards to the border controversy case before the International Court of Justice as well and the ongoing Venezuelan migrant crisis,” Walton-Desir, the Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

The combined A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and Alliance for Change (AFC) Opposition on Tuesday expressed grave concerns over the uncontrolled influx of Venezuelan refugees. Alluding to the recent threats by the Venezuelan Government which criticised Guyana’s decision to hold a licensing round for offshore oil blocks, and accused the country of violating international law, Leader of the APNU, Aubrey Norton and his counterpart, Leader of the AFC, Khemraj Ramjattan held a joint press conference on Tuesday where they expressed concerns about the protection of Guyana’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In his press statement, Norton noted, “we believe that there are several critical issues to be addressed. We remain alarmed over the continued influx into Guyana of refugees from Venezuela and the PPP government’s inept and treacherous response to the situation. The number of Venezuelan refugees in Guyana is estimated around 35,000—and that number is growing as we speak. In several critical ways, this situation has long reached crisis proportions for the nation,” Norton said.

He added that “the influx and uncontrolled integration of refugees” can also facilitate the placement of fifth columnists and operatives into key government, military, and leadership positions both at the local and national levels, and thus achieve a “soft invasion” of the country, with far-reaching implications to our security, independence, and nationhood.

Meanwhile, in an invited comment on the issue former Guyanese Ambassador, Ronald Austin called on the Government of Guyana to control and to monitor Venezuelan refugees and the defense of its territorial integrity and sovereignty with a robust border policy. The regions adjoining Venezuela must have the resources and means to inform their inhabitants of their responsibilities to the Venezuelan refugees and ensure that they are aware of security threats and any attempt to compromise the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. “A border policy existed before, and all the government has to do is follow previous paradigms,” he said.