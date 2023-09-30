Guyanese Critic part of company which receives $865M pump station contract

Latest update September 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 30, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A company affiliated with Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly known as “Guyanese Critic,” was awarded a $865 Million contract to construct a pump station at Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
The owner of Tepui Group Inc., Winston Martindale related to this publication that the contract was awarded through the tendering process at the National Procurement Tender Administration (NPTAB).
The company was among 26 vying for the contract. However, in the end, Tepui Group Inc. was the successful bidder with a bid of $865,543,500. Notably, the engineer’s estimate for the contract was $779,198,584.
The procuring entity of the contract is the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). The state entity is undertaking critical drainage work since Regions Three and Four are prone to flooding, which can result in livelihoods being affected.
In January, during the presentation of this year’s budget, it was revealed that the government will invest a sum of $19.7 billion to upgrade the drainage and irrigation systems across the country.
Below are the companies that had submitted their proposals to NPTAB for the construction of the pump station at Belle Vue.
