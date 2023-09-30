Latest update September 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyanese Critic part of company which receives $865M pump station contract

Sep 30, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A company affiliated with Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly known as “Guyanese Critic,” was awarded a $865 Million contract to construct a pump station at Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly known as “Guyanese Critic”

Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly known as “Guyanese Critic”

The owner of Tepui Group Inc., Winston Martindale related to this publication that the contract was awarded through the tendering process at the National Procurement Tender Administration (NPTAB).

The company was among 26 vying for the contract. However, in the end, Tepui Group Inc. was the successful bidder with a bid of $865,543,500.  Notably, the engineer’s estimate for the contract was $779,198,584.

The procuring entity of the contract is the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).  The state entity is undertaking critical drainage work   since Regions Three and Four are prone to flooding, which can result in livelihoods being affected.

In January, during the presentation of this year’s budget, it was revealed that the government will invest a sum of $19.7 billion to upgrade the drainage and irrigation systems across the country.

Below are the companies that had submitted their proposals to NPTAB for the construction of the pump station at Belle Vue.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 29, 2023

Listen to Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Guyana’s one question president!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyanese duo of Nadina Taharally and Roger Rogers to debut

Guyanese duo of Nadina Taharally and Roger Rogers to debut

Sep 30, 2023

World Classic & Equipped Masters Powerlifting Championships Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) is set to continue its hectic year of competition when the...
Read More
Round two unravels today at MoE Ground

Round two unravels today at MoE Ground

Sep 30, 2023

Devi Maharaj ton leads West Indies to hard fought victory over Hong Kong as they head to semifinals of 2023 MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup

Devi Maharaj ton leads West Indies to hard fought...

Sep 30, 2023

Archery Guyana sends Team to participate in the Caribbean Development Championships

Archery Guyana sends Team to participate in the...

Sep 30, 2023

GFF-NAMILCO U-17 league kicks off October 7

GFF-NAMILCO U-17 league kicks off October 7

Sep 30, 2023

Linden Masters triumph

Linden Masters triumph

Sep 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]