Speeding driver knocks down school girl on pedestrian crossing

Kaieteur News – A fifth form (Grade Eleven [11]) student of Camille’s Academy was on Wednesday afternoon struck down by a speeding driver while walking on a pedestrian crossing along the Public Road at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The student was reportedly in the company of two of her teachers when the accident occurred. Kaieteur News was told that the accident occurred sometime after 16:00hrs. One eyewitness said that it appeared as if the driver were racing with another. “She was almost across the road and he came till over in the corner and knocked her down”, the eyewitness said. Based on the photographs of the scene, it appears as if the victim had landed onto the car’s front windscreen before falling onto the road. She was knocked unconscious and persons noted that she was bleeding from the head.

Kaieteur News learnt that she was rushed to hospital and is receiving medical attention but remains in a critical condition. Reports had surfaced that the driver had attempted to flee the scene but was captured and is presently in police custody assisting with investigation.