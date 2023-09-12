Shulinab Village gets $7M doctor’s quarter

Latest update September 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 12, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A medical doctor will now be properly accommodated in the Amerindian Village of Shulinab, Region Nine to provide residents with better healthcare services as a new $7M doctor’s quarter was commissioned in the area over the weekend.
The new facility was built in the compound of the Shulinab Health Centre and was commissioned by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony. During brief remarks at the commissioning of the facility, Minister Anthony stated that with good working and living conditions within the hinterland communities, it will be easier to retain doctors and other staff who would have moved to the area.
In addition, the minister mentioned that the Ministry is working closely with the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) to establish connectivity sites across the hinterland regions. “We’ve been working closely with the NDMA, that’s under the Prime Minister’s office, and they will be giving us fifty (50) sites for the interior of Guyana to upgrade the connectivity,” he stated.
Meanwhile, Regional Health Officer, Dr. Cerdel McWatt while delivering brief remarks, related that the 2024 budget proposals cater for the development of a seven-quarter staff complex along with the construction of a Cottage Hospital for the Shulinab Village. Also over the weekend, the Minister also re-commissioned the Meriwau Village Health Post and a newly constructed sanitary block. With a total of $9M being spent on the overall upgrades to the facility, health care and service delivery are expected to be boosted in the community.
