First-ever Pharmacy Assistants Programme launched in Reg.9

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Friday launched for the first time in Region Nine its Pharmacy Assistants training programme.

This programme is being offered through the Ministry’s Health Sciences Division and will see a total of twenty-nine students being trained over a nine-month period.

At a simple ceremony at the Indigenous Peoples’ Conference Hall in Lethem, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony encouraged the first batch of trainees to work hard and seek a career or pathway within the health sector and assured them that upon completion, employment with the Ministry of Health is guaranteed.

He also disclosed that when the Lethem Regional Hospital completes its upgrades, a CT scan machine will be established at the facility. He highlighted that very soon a trainer of trainer workshop will be held for ultrasound sound technicians.

“When we upgrade the new hospital here in Lethem, one of the new pieces of equipment you will have is the CT scan, and this is going to be connected via the Internet. So when we take the image here if you don’t have a radiologist to read the scans, it will be able to be read real-time at Georgetown Public Hospital,” he explained.

Speaking at the ceremony too was the Regional Health Officer, Dr. Cerdel McWatt, who disclosed that very soon, the Region will launch a Medical Laboratory Technician and Community Healthcare Worker Training Programme.

Meanwhile, amongst the minister’s visit in Region Nine on Friday he also launched the Comprehensive Child and Youth School Health Screening Programme.

This first-time initiative is intended to improve the health of schoolchildren between the ages of five and -17 across Guyana and is being executed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Mount Sinai Health Systems.

During the launch, the minister disclosed that the region will soon benefit from living quarters for doctors or nurses who may need to visit the region to provide care.

“Apart from the health facilities, and telemedicine services in the region, if there is a need for doctors and nurses to come to the region to provide services, with the help of the regional services, we have embarked on the construction of living quarters for those healthcare workers,” the minister mentioned.

The new Comprehensive Child and Youth Health Programme (CYHP) aims to ensure the well-being and early detection of any potential health concerns among our students.