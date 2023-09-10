Father, 13-year-old daughter among four killed in Mahaica smash-up

Kaieteur News – Four persons including a father and his 12-year-old daughter were killed on Saturday in a two-car smash-up at De Hoop, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police confirmed that one of the victims was identified as Kellon Jones, a taxi driver of New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six while Kaieteur News learnt that a Guyoil employee, Jason Rudder and his daughter Jamella Rudder of Palamyra Village, East Canje Berbice, Region Six, were also killed in the accident.

The fourth victim was identified as Chris Gonsalves, while two others are said to be injured critically.

Up to press time, investigators were still investigating the circumstances that led to the crash. However, Commander of the Region Five district, Lonsdale Withrite, said that the accident took place around 18:30hrs.

Cell phone recorded videos of the scene depicted two mangled cars and a bicycle scattered across the street.

A motionless person was in one of the cars. Inconsolable relatives were also at the scene as news spread of the accident.

One man claimed that his brother was a victim of the accident. He said, “Watch what meh buddy do! Watch wa me buddy do… Meh buddy gone and left me forever.”

Meanwhile, Guyoil expressed disbelief and shock after learning that Rudder, one of its baton guards and his daughter Jamella were killed in the crash.

They were reportedly returning home from the company’s head office in the city where Jamella was honoured for her performance at the recently concluded National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) exams.

She was awarded a place at one of Guyana’s prestigious high schools, President’s College. On Saturday, Jamella received her bursary award from Guyoil.

“Just this morning, Jamella brightened our Guyoil family at the head office with her infectious joy, celebrating her entry into President’s College. We were all immensely proud of her recent achievements, including her remarkable performance in the NGSA,” the company stated while expressing its sympathy to the Rudder family.

Guyoil recalled that when Rudder left with his daughter, he had a “beaming smile.”

“The pride he felt for his daughter will forever remain in our heart”, the company added.