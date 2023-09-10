Digicel customers win millions in “Deal or No Deal” Game Shows

Kaieteur News – Digicel has concluded a summer promotional campaign aimed at expressing gratitude to its loyal customer base. As part of this initiative, the company hosted two iterations of the popular television game show “Deal or No Deal,” offering five customers who qualified for each show the opportunity to compete for a two million dollar cash prize.

The game shows, characterized by suspenseful decision-making and strategic choices, brought together customers eager to try their luck and capitalize on the substantial cash reward. Each contestant faced the pivotal moment of selecting a case, hoping it contained the coveted two million dollar prize.

Digicel invested in creating an authentic “Deal or No Deal” experience, complete with elaborate stage setups, dynamic lighting, and seasoned hosts, Surida Nagreadi and Akelo Elliott who adeptly guided participants through the challenging decision-making process.

“Throughout both shows, contestants deliberated the age-old question: “Deal or No Deal?” as they considered offers from an unseen banker, weighing their instincts against the collective support of the audience,” Digicel said in a press release on Saturday.

At the culmination of this promotional campaign, Digicel remained true to its commitment to reward its loyal customers. While not every participant emerged as a millionaire, several fortunate individuals walked away with one million dollars, while others secured substantial cash prizes, significantly impacting their financial standing.

The winners are: Carlos Cummings – $2M, Waheeda Kaouim – $700k, Ryan Sobers – $1M, Ramona DeMattos – $600k, Premanand Dhaniram – $1M, Rwanda Bentham – $1M, Mary Williams – $1M, Godfrey Gardner – $700k, Shonetta Roberts – $500k and Rean Ghani – $1M.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Digicel Guyana & Suriname, Deonarine Gopaul expressed the company’s gratitude to the customers, saying, “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we wanted to show our appreciation in a big way. The ‘Deal or No Deal’ shows were a thrilling way to give back to those who have supported us over the years. We are overjoyed to have witnessed our customers walk away with life-changing amounts of money, and it was heartwarming to see those winning from far-flung areas such as Port Kaituma, Linden and Essequibo. It speaks directly to our slogan, ‘The Network for Everyone, Everywhere’.”

Digicel said that the success of its summer promotion reaffirms the company’s commitment to its customers and its dedication to creating unique and memorable experiences.

“As a company that continues to innovate in the telecommunications industry, Digicel looks forward to more opportunities to engage with and reward its loyal customer base,” Digicel said.