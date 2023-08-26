Taxi driver remanded for Clay Brick Road murder

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver was on Friday remanded for the murder of 29-year-old Bharrat Gendalall which took place on Saturday last at Clay Brick Road, Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Police had issued a wanted bulletin for the taxi driver, Mark Anthony Mohan. Mohan was wanted for questioning in relation to Gendalall’s murder.

Mohan appeared at the Wales Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Z. Alli-Seapaul. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and his case was adjourned until September 21, 2023.

According to reports, the victim was murdered after allegedly cuffing a man to his face.

Investigators learnt that Gendalall had just come home from work that evening and was hanging out with some friends in front of his house. He reportedly crossed over the road to urinate when a car drove beside him.

The driver of the car, according to police, stepped out of the car and started arguing with Gendalall. As the argument was ongoing, Gendalall allegedly cuffed the man to his face. The man then entered his vehicle and drove off while Gendalall entered his yard.

A short while after, the car returned and stopped in front of Gendalall’s home. The driver and five masked men ran out of the vehicle and ambushed him. Gendalall was reportedly stabbed to the chest and in the process, fell to the ground as the men escaped.

Relatives picked up Gendalall and rushed him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he died while receiving medical attention.

Police are still hunting the masked men.