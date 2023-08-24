Task Force to be set up to address concerns of Baramita residents following DPP outreach

Kaieteur News – Following discussion with law enforcement officers during an outreach to the Region One community of Baramita by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, it was agreed that a Task Force be set up to help address the incidence of crime in the area.

The DPP travelled to Baramita, Region One on Monday for a three-day outreach to the remote Amerindian community.

According to a release from the DPP’s Chambers, Ali-Hack addressed residents during a public meeting held at the Baramita Primary School hours after she arrived by plane.

The DPP was accompanied by Assistant DPP Dionne McCammon and Communications Officer Liz Rahaman. The DPP’s Office had collaborated with the Justice Education Society (JES) Guyana on a 4-day Gender and Cultural Sensitivity Training for police ranks of the Guyana Police Force at the Baramita Police Station, local village councilors, health workers, and the Toshao Onika Melbourne.

Toshao Melbourne and Medex Holly Edghilp translated what was said by both residents and the visiting team. The residents of Baramita spoke in their Carib dialect.

Meanwhile, the DPP told the residents of the dangers of alcohol consumption specifically by teenagers, and in the case of adults, she said abuse of alcohol often leads to Domestic Violence (DV). Further, the DPP pointed to the use of marijuana and its dangers as well as the prevalence of human trafficking.

Parents were warned against sending their children to work in mining communities and particularly gold fields without consulting their Toshao.

In response, the residents complained that alcohol is being sold to children in the community and this poses a significant challenge. In this regard, Ali-Hack charged the police stationed at Baramita to pay keen attention to this issue and bring it under control.

The DPP suggested that the Toshao in collaboration with the Police and Village Council meet with the parents along with social workers to confront the selling of alcohol to children.

Additionally, the residents also told Ali-Hack of their challenges with the registration of births, no resident probation and Welfare officer and the proper maintenance of roads.

In response to the challenges, Assistant Superintendant of Police, James Tappin suggested that the Village Council sets up a Task Force comprising government and non-government representatives to address the concerns raised.

This is the first time the DPP have visited a community to listen to the challenges facing residents.