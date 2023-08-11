Latest update August 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Digital Identity Card Bill passed

Aug 11, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The National Assembly on Thursday morning passed the Digital Identity Card Bill, to combine biometric data of citizens into one card.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C (KN file photo)

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C (KN file photo)

The Bill, intituled an Act to provide for the establishment of a Registry for the collection of identity data of citizens 14-years and over and non-citizens, including, skilled nationals of a Caribbean Community State and for the issuance of Digital Identity Cards containing digital identity data that were collected to facilitate electronic governance and to enhance government and other services and for related matters.

It paves the way for the implementation of cards that will cost US$35 million. The digital card is an official document, sufficient and necessary to lawfully identify the person in doing business with a public body or private entity, whether in person or online.

In order to fully implement the digital cards, the government drafted the Digital Identity Card Bill, which was tabled in the House by the Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips.

While the Prime Minister was not present, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C presenting on the Bill in the Assembly on Thursday morning outlined, “The Bill that is before us is to create the legal framework, the legal infrastructure that will govern the issuance, the operationalization, the efficacy and the use of the card.”

He also stated that the Digital Identity Bill will go hand-in-hand with the recently passed Data Protection Bill.

The minister said, “So you will have in due time a digital reservoir of person information from which we can draw as a country to satisfy any data requirements. The card will draw from that pool.”

Moreover, Opposition Member of Parliament, David Patterson, told the Assembly that the Opposition is in support of the implementation of the Bill which will create the framework for the implementation of a digitalized system.

However, he noted that he hopes there are security measures to protect citizens’ data in the event the card is lost or stolen.

Earlier this year, the Government of Guyana signed a US$35 Million contract with a German company, Veridos Identity Solutions for a Single Electronic Identification System and cards that will be issued to Guyanese. The awarding of the contract was facilitated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

It is expected that the digital cards are made with high security materials and elements that offer durability, reliability, and exclude any possible alteration, so that they cannot be the object of any fraud and consequently guarantee the identity of the holders of the cards. The cards should meet the relevant international standards, including those of the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

The Bill outlines offences persons can face if they knowingly apply for more than one card or uses falsified or altered card.  One such penalty is a fine of $5M may be liable to a person found guilty of fraudulently obtaining or using a digital identity card.

President Irfaan Ali had said that the card’s capabilities are also in keeping with his Government’s commitment to promote e-Governance to improve the productivity of businesses and the delivery of Government services through the introduction of eHealth, e-Education, e-Security, e-Agriculture, electronic permit, and licence processing among other areas.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Special Guest Kevin Smith| 9th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Them pumping 600,000 daily and telling Guyana 400,000.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana shatters CYG 4x400m mixed relay record!

Guyana shatters CYG 4x400m mixed relay record!

Aug 11, 2023

…Double gold for wonder girl, Tianna Springer By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Malachi Austin, Javon Roberts, Narissa McPherson, and Tianna Springer delivered an electrifying performance in...
Read More
Carmel and St. Ignatius battle for the crown

Carmel and St. Ignatius battle for the crown

Aug 11, 2023

AAG addresses cancelation of both Youth and Senior’s Athletic c/ship

AAG addresses cancelation of both Youth and...

Aug 11, 2023

Amsterdam cops Light Heavy Silver medal

Amsterdam cops Light Heavy Silver medal

Aug 11, 2023

Cyclist Jeremiah Joseph receives special reward from sponsor of 50 miles cycle road race in Berbice

Cyclist Jeremiah Joseph receives special reward...

Aug 11, 2023

ECB Chairman of Cricket Competitions lauds GCB Academy, return of cricket for developing its 4 national U13 players

ECB Chairman of Cricket Competitions lauds GCB...

Aug 11, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]