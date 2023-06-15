Victoria Nursery School compound overrun with bushes

…frustrated parents lament untidy condition of schoolyard

Kaieteur News – A parent of a child who attends the Victoria Nursery School, located on the East Coast of Demerara, has penned his frustration about the untidy yard at the school.

In a letter to the editor, with pictures attached depicting the overgrown bushes in the nursery school compound, Mr. Samuel Gillis said that it is his observation that on multiple occasions when he visits the school to pick up his daughter, he noticed the unkempt schoolyard.

The parent explained: “the grass is so high that it overtakes the playing equipment and would literally hide some of the kids if they stand in it.” He said as a result the children are prevented from going outside to play. “Even as I am typing this letter the grass in the yard at some parts is over 3 feet and it seems that there is a lack of concern on the part of those responsible to weed the yard.”

Gillis outlined the importance of having children in a safe environment and explained his concern of the schoolyard being in a condition that can lead to the possibility of snakes and other animals making the bushes their home. “It is a basic 16 thousand dollars to keep this yard clean every four weeks, is that too much for the authorities to do for the nation’s children?” he asked.

According to the Gillis, he was informed that it is the responsibility of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Region Four, to ensure that the school yard is kept clean. To this he questioned why the RDC is not doing its work in an effective manner.

He pointed out: “it’s obvious to me that toilets that could not have been flushed at the Victoria Nursery School was fixed sometime around last Saturday June 11th for the polling day staff to use and the pipes outside were secured with some $200 pipe heads so they can wash their hands, are we saying to our children and teachers that the elections staff are more important than them?”

Gillis added that it raises concern that the authority did not see it fit to fix basic inexpensive needs for the children at the Victoria Nursery School.

Moreover, Gillis explained that he reached out to the RDC but was transferred to the Education Department extension 231. He shared that a staff there who gave her name as ‘Miss Hoppi’, hang-up the phone on him twice. “When I first called I was yet speaking and before I could ask her name she put the phone down, I called back and ask for her name and I was yet speaking she put the phone down on me again, this letter is not about the tasteless behaviour of that staff but it would do well for the citizens of Guyana that persons with that disposition be gotten rid of with much more urgency than the grass in the yard at Victoria Nursery School,” he added. Gillis is calling on the relevant authorities to look into the situation and put measures in place to ensure that the current condition of the schoolyard is fixed.