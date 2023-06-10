Narine becomes third bowler to take 500 T20 career wickets

Latest update June 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 10, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Sunil Narine entered the history books on Wednesday when he became only the third bowler to take 500 wickets in Twenty20s. The off-spinner claimed a single wicket for Surrey at Sophia Gardens to reach the magical mark, as they beat Glamorgan by 65 runs in the English County T20 Blast competition.
Narine’s magic moment arrived at the start of his second over – the ninth of the innings – when left-hander Colin Ingram was caught by Sam Curran at deep mid-wicket, leaving the hosts on 75-3 in pursuit of a victory target of 237.
Dwayne Bravo was the first bowler to take 500 wickets in this format and he currently has 615.Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has taken 555 to be second on the all-time list. (CWI)
