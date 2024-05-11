Latest update May 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Ramchand’s Auto/Nexgen Golf Academy Donates Golf Equipment to Queen’s College 

May 11, 2024 Sports

Former Queen’s College Alumni recently donated golf equipment to the school as part of the nationwide golf programme.

Kaieteur Sports – Ricky Ragbeer of Ramchand’s Auto has joined with Nexgen Golf Academy to provide golf equipment and balls to Queen’s College in an effort to ensure that one of the top schools in the nation has full access to the sport.

Head Mistress Ms. Rajkumarie Lall said, “We are grateful to Mr. Ragbeer and Mr. Hussain for this contribution to the school’s sports programme and all our learners, PE teachers and myself are extremely excited and looking forward to learning more about golf!”

According to Mr. Ragbeer, a former QC Alumnus, “My family was introduced to the game by Mr. Aleem at the Nexgen Golf Academy and we were quickly hooked on it and saw the advantages of its application to young players. My son is following in my footsteps as a student at Queen’s College and we are proud to contribute towards the development of the sport at the school.”

Nexgen Golf Academy has trained and provided coaches for the Ministry of Education Unit of Allied Arts Priority Programme in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 since September 2023 and Queen’s College, one of the secondary schools that sent up students for golf as their PE elective in 2023, will now join the thousands of learners who have been given access to the sport as a result of donations of equipment and balls by the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy.

Aleem Hussain, President of the Guyana Golf Association/Nexgen Golf Academy is also a QC Alumnus and will be hosting a golf outing/networking event for the school’s 180th anniversary celebration on October 20th.

“We firmly believe in using the sport to create opportunities for all Guyanese and thank our supporters and donors for assisting in our mission. Several other schools including Dolphin Secondary also received equipment.”

