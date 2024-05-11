Celebrating Tradition, Skill, and Unity as Archery Guyana commemorate National Archery Day

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana is commemorating National Archery Day here today. In a message the national body stated, “As we Guyanese embrace One Guyana, the entire nation proudly embraces its rich cultural heritage and traditions. May 11th marks a significant day on the calendar – National Archery Day. This day serves as a tribute to the ancient art of archery, showcasing its profound historical significance and its continued relevance in contemporary society.”

“National Archery Day in Guyana is not merely a celebration of sport, but a recognition of the skill, discipline, and unity that archery embodies. For generations, archery has been ingrained in the fabric of Guyanese culture, with its roots deeply embedded in indigenous communities. Today, it stands as a symbol of national pride, resilience, and camaraderie.”

The release continued, “In commemorating this special day, the Board of Directors announces that it will be encouraging a month of trying the sport of Archery session to foster a sense of inclusivity, encouraging participation from all ages and backgrounds.

As we gather to celebrate this cherished tradition, let us reflect on the values of focus, determination, and sportsmanship that archery imparts.

The Board of Directors of Archery Guyana extends its warmest wishes to all citizens on National Archery Day. Let us come together to honour our heritage, celebrate our diversity, and embrace the spirit of archery as a symbol of our shared identity and strength.”