Appadu extends lead as Guyana’s top jockey for 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Jockey Ronaldo Appadu extended his lead as Guyana’s leading jockey for 2024. Appadu is fresh from three first places at the Jumbo Jet Race of Champions, where he piloted Stolen Money to a remarkable victory in the feature event.

The young jock, Appadu has 74 points, and earned G$879,375. He recorded nine first place positions, seven seconds, three thirds and two fourth places in 24 starts. Veteran jockey Colin Ross sits in second with 58 points, earning G$717,950. Ross, who was the jockey of the year in 2023, has seven first place, six second places, and two third, along with one fourth in 24 starts this season.

Trinidadian jock Kiran Razack has 38 points while Yovin Kissonchand has 31 points. Nicholas Patrick (26), Quinton Kellman (24), Kevin Paul (16) and Rico Hernandez (14) are the other jocks trailing in terms of points this season.

The next race day is set for July 1 at Port Mourant, after the May 26 meet was cancelled earlier this week. Organizers cited horse owners require more time for horses to prepare.

Guyana Cup 204 is set for August 11 at Rising Sun Turf Club. That grand meet will be organized by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee and the top horses are expected to feature. Importantly, the importation process for new horses has already begun.

The promoters and the relevant authorities are working towards the horse racing legislation. All systems should be in place for the greatly anticipated Guyana Cup race day. This impending legislation is aimed at establishing a recognized Guyana Horse Racing Authority, tasked with regulating major stables, officials, jockeys, and handlers.

The legislative initiative comes after previous attempts in 2014, and key elements include provisions to address violations, expand the Authority’s membership, introduce term limits, and implement licensing for owners, jockeys, and trainers.

This development is expected to bring clarity, structure, and oversight to the horse racing industry in Guyana, marking a significant step toward its formal recognition and regulation.

The likes of jockey Appadu, and Ross will also have to adjust to new settings when the legislation takes shape.