Army officer shot dead fighting off carjackers

…tried to fight off carjackers

Kaieteur News – An officer of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was on Wednesday night shot dead while trying to fight off two carjackers from stealing his car at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Dead is Lieutenant Rondel Anthony Douglas, 32, Of Bagotsville West Bank Demerara (WBD), an officer attached to the GDF Coast Guard. According to police Douglas was shot dead around 22:30 hrs at Cul-de-Sac Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Security cameras mounted on nearby buildings showed Douglas turning around his white Fielder Wagon at the end of the Cul-de-Sac with a passenger seated in the front seat beside him. He backed up the car probably for the passenger to get off but a gunman emerged from the bushes and attacked Douglas in the driver’s seat. A scuffle ensued between them. Douglas managed to fight the gunman off and exited the car, pushing him back towards the bushes but as he struggled to do so, gunshots were heard.

Douglas was then seen retreating and staggered back to his car where he fell to the ground. The gunman immediately entered Douglas’ car and drove off with the passenger still seated inside. According to the video seen, occupants of a house ran out just in time to see the carjackers escaping with Douglas’ car.

One of them was heard saying, “Jesus Christ dem kill the man” while another added “a robbery, dem hijack the car, is two a dem”. They then proceeded to call police.

Police stated that Douglas was found in a pool of blood with two wounds one to his head another to his chest. Detectives have so far learnt that Douglas worked as part time taxi driver with Alladin Taxi Service located at La Grange and was lured to his death by the passenger seen seated in the front seat beside him.

Police were told that the carjacker had gone to the taxi base earlier that evening posing as a customer. He hired Douglas to take him to North Ruimveldt where he had his accomplice waiting at the end of the Cul-de-Sac Street to rob Douglas of his vehicle.

Police are currently hunting the two men.

Meanwhile, the GDF in statement said that it mourns with Douglas’ wife, daughter and the rest of his family for the tragic loss of his life. The soldier reportedly enlisted with GDF on February 15, 2012 and was a graduate of the Standard Officer Course 44. At the time of his death, he was pursuing a degree in computer Science at the University of Guyana. GDF describes it fallen soldier as a dedicated officer who last served as Aide-De-Camp to Chief of Staff Brigadier, Godfrey Bess.

In a facebook post, the officer’s wife, Candace Douglas wrote: “For my friends who know me. Knows how much a part of my life Rondel has been. He has been my constant throughout the years, my friend, my soldier, my guy, my love. And even when things weren’t peaches and pie…he’d look me in my eyes and say…Candy I’m not going anywhere. I’m in for the long haul, we took a vow and till death do us part. Bruh bruh! Bruhhhhhhhhhhhh! Don’t let us part just yet.

We are only now beginning a new chapter of our lives together.”