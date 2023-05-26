HJ promoters say ‘no’ to postponement of Independence parties

…as President Ali calls for reprogramming of events

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Thursday called on the promoters of Independence parties to postpone the events, in light of the recent tragedy at Mahdia Region Eight, which shocked the nation.

On Sunday evening, 19 children, 18 girls and a 5-year-old boy perished in a fire at the Mahdia Secondary School female dormitory. On Monday the President had announced three days of mourning which ended on Thursday afternoon. “A lot of interest in events that will take place from the private sector over this weekend in Georgetown,” President Ali said, adding that persons who were preparing for the cultural show at the 57th Independence Day celebrations, understand that can no longer proceed and it will be a tribute to the 19 lives that were lost in the fire.

As such, the President urged organisers and promoters to do the right thing and have a conscience given the state of the country. “If I was the organisers the shows would have been off…but as far as I am concerned these shows should be reprogrammed, this is not the time,” President Ali concluded. Starting Thursday night, Hits and Jams Entertainment (HJ), have several events for the Independence holiday.

When contacted by this publication, Mr. Rawle Ferguson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HJ, explained that while he understands the effect the tragedy has had on the country, postponing his events at this time would have a great financial impact on his business. “I am very saddened by the events that would have happened last Sunday, I understand the country is in mourning, I myself is in mourning, I had lost my son so I understand the pain the families are going through,” he said. He explained that while his events will not be postponed due to many reasons, he assured that some of the proceeds from the events will go to the grieving families.