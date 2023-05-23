Children of fire

Kaieteur News – You went to bed to dream the dreams of a better day ahead,

Not knowing that the next day you would be dead.

Your laughter is no more,

Your smiles we will never see again for sure.

Your departure has left us in shock,

Not sitting or standing on any rock.

Our hearts are filled with sorrow,

Knowing that your innocence will not be there to greet tomorrow

Who would believe that fire, the source of light,

Would extinguish something that was so bright?

In our tears, your memories are washed clean and preserved

In our hearts, there is a special place always reserved

We cradle you with our love

Soar to your new abode like a dove.