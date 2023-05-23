Children of fire

Latest update May 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
May 23, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – You went to bed to dream the dreams of a better day ahead,
Not knowing that the next day you would be dead.
Your laughter is no more,
Your smiles we will never see again for sure.
Your departure has left us in shock,
Not sitting or standing on any rock.
Our hearts are filled with sorrow,
Knowing that your innocence will not be there to greet tomorrow
Who would believe that fire, the source of light,
Would extinguish something that was so bright?
In our tears, your memories are washed clean and preserved
In our hearts, there is a special place always reserved
We cradle you with our love
Soar to your new abode like a dove.
From TOP to BOTTOM SILENT!
