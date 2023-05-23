Latest update May 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Children of fire

May 23, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – You went to bed to dream the dreams of a better day ahead,

Not knowing that the next day you would be dead.

Your laughter is no more,

Your smiles we will never see again for sure.

Your departure has left us in shock,

Not sitting or standing on any rock.

Our hearts are filled with sorrow,

Knowing that your innocence will not be there to greet tomorrow

Who would believe that fire, the source of light,

Would extinguish something that was so bright?

In our tears, your memories are washed clean and preserved

In our hearts, there is a special place always reserved

We cradle you with our love

Soar to your new abode like a dove.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

From TOP to BOTTOM SILENT!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

25 candidates certified for Level 1, 23 certified for Level 2

25 candidates certified for Level 1, 23 certified for Level 2

May 23, 2023

CWI Coaching Education Coaches (Guyana) concludes… Kaieteur Sports – Cricket West Indies (CWI) wrapped up its Coaching Education Courses at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence on Sunday,...
Read More
Exclusive Visa Pre-Sale Window for CPL Finals Tickets opens today

Exclusive Visa Pre-Sale Window for CPL Finals...

May 23, 2023

Santos defeats Milerock in second round

Santos defeats Milerock in second round

May 23, 2023

Guyana identified by Barbados & T&T for prep stages

Guyana identified by Barbados & T&T for...

May 23, 2023

GOA continues sponsorship of Willion Cameron

GOA continues sponsorship of Willion Cameron

May 23, 2023

Big wins for Cummings Lodge of Day 2

Big wins for Cummings Lodge of Day 2

May 23, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]