Body of boat captain found; search continues for two others

Cuyuni boat mishap…

Kaieteur News- The body of boat captain Lloyd Obermuller, one of three men who went missing after the boat they were travelling in collided with another on Monday has been found. The two other missing men are yet to be located.

Kaieteur News had reported that Obermuller’s boat and another vessel were involved in an accident in the wee hours of Monday along the Cuyuni River, Region Seven. F

our persons were involved in the accident.

According to the police, they are investigating a river mishap involving a 19-foot-wooden boat powered by a 75Hp Yamaha outboard engine, which was operated by Obermuller, a 60-year-old of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara, and of Eteringbang Landing, and a 17-foot wooden boat powered by a 40Hp Yamaha outboard engine which was operated by Crees Boyde.

The incident occurred sometime between 03:47hrs and 04:30hrs on Monday. It was reported to the police that Obermuller and Boyde would normally transport persons from Eteringbang Landing to San Martin Landing, Venezuela. On Monday morning, Obermuller left Eteringbang Landing enroute to San Martin, and he was at the time reportedly transporting two passengers. Reports are that between that time too, Boyde had left San Martin, Venezuela, enroute to Eteringbang Landing. As they were both navigating across the river, the two boats ended up colliding, causing the passengers, as well as the boat captains to be flung into the river.

Persons from the area, who learned of what transpired, immediately went to the scene and pulled Boyde from the water. He was rushed to a medical facility in Venezuela. It was reported that he sustained severe injuries to his right leg and minor injuries to his hands.

At the time, a search was conducted for Obermuller and his passengers but they were not found. However, on Tuesday, police sources have confirmed that they have since recovered Obermuller’s body.

The search continues for the two missing passengers.