Digicel Guyana distributes food hampers to moms in need on Mother’s Day

May 16, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – For the recent observance of Mother’s Day, Digicel placed the spotlight on mothers in need. In partnership with local relief organization ‘Least of These Foundation’, Digicel distributed food hampers to mothers from Norton Street, Georgetown, Bachelor’s Adventure, Enterprise, and Bareroot on the East Coast of Demerara.

Some of the recipients of Digicel’s Mother’s Day food hamper distribution.

Over the Mother’s Day weekend, staff members of Digicel volunteered to deliver the food hampers to mothers in need. Some of the recipients expressed delight and even cried tears of joy because they were thought of on Mother’s Day by Digicel.

They were Venezuelan immigrants and Guyanese in dire need.

Digicel has over the years shown commitment to supporting communities and on Mother’s Day the company celebrated mothers everywhere. For this activity together with ‘The Least of These Foundation’, food hampers were delivered to those who needed them most. Each food hamper was tailored to the needs of each mother, and contained a variety of nutritious and delicious items. The hampers included pantry staples such as rice, flour, oil, beans, and canned goods, as well as toiletry and self-care items.

And also just in time for Mother’s Day, Digicel afforded their customers the opportunity of winning five fully stocked French door refrigerators. Winners came from Georgetown, the East Bank of Demerara, Linden and Soesdyke.

