Digicel Guyana distributes food hampers to moms in need on Mother’s Day

Latest update May 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 16, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – For the recent observance of Mother’s Day, Digicel placed the spotlight on mothers in need. In partnership with local relief organization ‘Least of These Foundation’, Digicel distributed food hampers to mothers from Norton Street, Georgetown, Bachelor’s Adventure, Enterprise, and Bareroot on the East Coast of Demerara.
Over the Mother’s Day weekend, staff members of Digicel volunteered to deliver the food hampers to mothers in need. Some of the recipients expressed delight and even cried tears of joy because they were thought of on Mother’s Day by Digicel.
They were Venezuelan immigrants and Guyanese in dire need.
Digicel has over the years shown commitment to supporting communities and on Mother’s Day the company celebrated mothers everywhere. For this activity together with ‘The Least of These Foundation’, food hampers were delivered to those who needed them most. Each food hamper was tailored to the needs of each mother, and contained a variety of nutritious and delicious items. The hampers included pantry staples such as rice, flour, oil, beans, and canned goods, as well as toiletry and self-care items.
And also just in time for Mother’s Day, Digicel afforded their customers the opportunity of winning five fully stocked French door refrigerators. Winners came from Georgetown, the East Bank of Demerara, Linden and Soesdyke.
Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!
May 16, 2023Kaieteur News – In a night which was filled with twists and turns, ups and downs, cheers and disappointments as the curtains came down at Strikers Sports Club’s Tribute to Mothers Dominoes...
May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023
Kaieteur News – He did it! Ray Daggers has completed a marathon walk from Moleson Creek to Charity, a distance of 180... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – John Kerry, former U.S. Secretary of State and current U.S. Special Envoy on... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]