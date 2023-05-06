Govt. to spend $27M to extend & rehabilitate Kamwatta Primary School

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana intends to spend approximately $27M to extend and rehabilitate the Kamwatta Primary School located at Moruca, Region One.

The $14.5M primary school was commissioned back in 2021.

At the opening of tenders recently, it was revealed that Bree’s Enterprise is the lone contractor to submit a bid of $24.3M for the contract. The project is being undertaken by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

In Region One also, the Ministry intends to extend the Kwebanna Primary School. It was reported that the school is be extended to comfortably accommodate its increasing population. This project is estimated to cost $28.4million.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Construction of health dormitory, Central Rupununi, Region Nine.

Upgrading of sections of road at Aranaputa, North Rupununi, Region Nine.

Extension of Kwebanna Primary School.

Extension and rehabilitation of Kamwatta Primary School, Moruca, Region One.

Reconstruction of Diamond Special Needs School, East Bank Demerara.

Rehabilitation of building & construction of RC fence & drain at Annandale North Nursery, East Coast Demerara.

Ministry of Home Affairs

Rehabilitation of Richard Fiakal Training School, Suddie, Region Two.

Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)

Rehabilitation of #2 Boilers Chimney Albion Factory.

Rehabilitation of bulk storage structure and wharf Rose Hall Estate.

Guyana Energy Agency

Supply and Delivery of tools for toolkits under the 30,000 solar home energy systems project.