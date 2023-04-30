Primary schools to be closed Wednesday & Thursday to facilitate NGSA exams

Kaieteur News – All primary schools that have been designated as examination centres to facilitate the sitting of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examinations this year will be closed on May 3 and 4.

This is according to a memorandum issued by the Ministry of Education on Friday. The document states that the closure of schools will also apply to all year groups and grades of those nursery and secondary schools located in the compound of primary schools being used as examination centres.

The Ministry said this is necessary to ensure the 2023 NGSA exams are administered in a conducive environment.

Additionally, teachers who provide instructions at the closed schools are not required to report for duty. However, all head teachers must ensure that schools are opened early so that the investigators can have access.

Last week, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand announced that the number of examination centres has increased to 517. This means pupils will no longer have to travel far distances to complete their examination.

This year, some 15,268 students are expected to sit the examinations.

The Minister disclosed too that for the first time, the examination papers will be translated into Spanish to accommodate Spanish speaking learners.

The results from the 2023 sitting of the NGSA are due by July 11, 2023.