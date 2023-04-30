Latest update April 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

National Library launches Storytime in the Park

Apr 30, 2023 Features / Columnists, News

– Read Guyana Challenge to be launched in May

Kaieteur News – On Saturday, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand was the guest reader at the Juvenile Department of the National Library of Guyana’s launch of Storytime in the Park under the theme, “Come Hear a Story”. The children were attentive and interactive as Minister Manickchand read Dr Suess’ “Cat in the Hat”.

Chief Librarian, Mrs Emily King stated that the initiative forms part of the library’s mandate to enhance literacy countrywide. She noted that it will promote reading, listening and comprehensive skills.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand reads Dr Suess’ “Cat in the Hat”.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand reads Dr Suess’ “Cat in the Hat”.

She further encouraged parents to help their children develop a love for reading as learning to read is one of the most important childhood skills a child can have.

A Robot side attraction to the Storytime in the Park activity hosted by the National Library.

A Robot side attraction to the Storytime in the Park activity hosted by the National Library.

Assistant Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Literacy, Ms Samantha Williams deemed the event a timely one and congratulated the National Library for the initiative.

She stated that literacy is everybody’s business and to this end, in May, the National Department of Literacy will be launching the Read Guyana Challenge.

Some of the story books on display in the Park .

Some of the story books on display in the Park .

Ms Williams explained that every Monday, children will read a story from a selection of stories and write a book report. At the end of the month, participating children will receive a Super Reader certificate.

She also disclosed that work is being done to resuscitate school clubs and libraries to promote reading.

As part of the activities, children played games such as hopscotch, and ludo, and were exposed to some aspects of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM). They also toured the library bus and were encouraged to become members of the National Library.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

What the PPP and the PNC talk about at Press Conferences!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Lim, Hamer strike gold for Jamaica College at Penn Relays

Lim, Hamer strike gold for Jamaica College at Penn Relays

Apr 29, 2023

Kaieteur News – Competing for Jamaica College, Guyanese duo Gabriel Lim and Trevon Hamer won their respective events on the opening day of the 127th Penn Relays at Franklin Field, Philadelphia,...
Read More
2023 ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Football Championships launched

2023 ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Football...

Apr 29, 2023

W. Rambaran Services Inc supports GBF National Women’s 3×3 c/chip

W. Rambaran Services Inc supports GBF National...

Apr 29, 2023

Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. sponsors two GNRA members

Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. sponsors two...

Apr 29, 2023

Marco Giants capture 10th Shivanandan Madholall’s Memorial Trophy

Marco Giants capture 10th Shivanandan...

Apr 29, 2023

Allicock, Amsterdam impress in training ahead of IBA World Championship

Allicock, Amsterdam impress in training ahead of...

Apr 29, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]