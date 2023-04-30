National Library launches Storytime in the Park

Latest update April 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
– Read Guyana Challenge to be launched in May
Kaieteur News – On Saturday, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand was the guest reader at the Juvenile Department of the National Library of Guyana’s launch of Storytime in the Park under the theme, “Come Hear a Story”. The children were attentive and interactive as Minister Manickchand read Dr Suess’ “Cat in the Hat”.
Chief Librarian, Mrs Emily King stated that the initiative forms part of the library’s mandate to enhance literacy countrywide. She noted that it will promote reading, listening and comprehensive skills.
She further encouraged parents to help their children develop a love for reading as learning to read is one of the most important childhood skills a child can have.
Assistant Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Literacy, Ms Samantha Williams deemed the event a timely one and congratulated the National Library for the initiative.
She stated that literacy is everybody’s business and to this end, in May, the National Department of Literacy will be launching the Read Guyana Challenge.
Ms Williams explained that every Monday, children will read a story from a selection of stories and write a book report. At the end of the month, participating children will receive a Super Reader certificate.
She also disclosed that work is being done to resuscitate school clubs and libraries to promote reading.
As part of the activities, children played games such as hopscotch, and ludo, and were exposed to some aspects of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM). They also toured the library bus and were encouraged to become members of the National Library.
