Shabazz credits Teamwork for Jaguars Gold Cup Qualification

Kaieteur News – Guyana has qualified for their third consecutive Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament.

The Golden Jaguars 2 nil away victory over Bermuda and Haiti’s 4 -0 win over Monsterrat, ensured that no matter the outcome of their last fixture against Montserrat, Guyana are assured of second place in the group.

Going into the Bermuda without any warm up matches many fans gave the Golden Jaguars little chance of defeating Bermuda in Hamilton.

“The team gelled very well, zero problems, no egos, no head cases just a positive energy to stay focused and achieve our goal,” stated Coach Jamaal Shabazz.

“The staff is one of the best I have worked with and full cooperation from the players on and off the field, set the foundation for a solid performance.”

Shabazz the Trinidadian born, self proclaimed Guyanese, brought in a Fitness Coach from South Africa in Riedoh Berdien, a match analyst from the UK (Liam Baddock), a goalkeeper Coach from Brazil Emmerson Marinho and Norway based Duane Saunders. They joined the regular staff which included long standing Rawle Adams, Wayne Dover, Trevor Burnett along with Nzinga Maxwell and local physio Jana Edghill.

Paying tribute to his staff, Shabazz in a tone of humility stated. “Often times we see the Coach but it is the collective work of the staff that creates the team behind the team.”

“As a group we took it up a notch and it shows how important staffing is in modern football,” stated Shabazz.

“Their knowledge, the level of commitment and professionalism was a major factor in our achievement,” he added.

Shabazz also made mention of Sam Cox who he used as an assistant coach and a late substitute in the match.

“Sam Cox is the energy of this squad, we used him as an assistant coach/player he was in charge of set plays.

“The fact that the two goals emanated from set plays is a credit to his work.”

Having qualified for the Gold Cup preliminaries Coach Shabazz hinted at giving playing time to others players in the squad.

“We have an opportunity to give exposure to a few more players against Montserrat.

“Off course we want a result but playing time will be good for team spirit.”

Guyana play Montserrat in Barbados tomorrow at 7pm.