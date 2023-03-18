U.S. Congressman says Guyana’s oil can lift its people out of poverty, produce cheaper energy to American families

Kaieteur News – United States of America Chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, Congressman Jason Smith, during an exclusive interview with Fox News stated that Guyana’s oil resources have the potential to lift its people out of poverty as well as produce cheaper energy to American families.

Smith is leading a group of Democrats and Republicans in Guyana, part of a three-country tour that also included stops in Mexico and Ecuador. The members of the bipartisan congressional delegation (CODEL) are presently in Guyana to bolster their U.S relation. The delegation members are Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-AL), Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV), Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), Congressman Mike Carey (R-OH), and Congressman Kelly Armstrong (R-ND).

During his interview with Fox News, Smith said, “We appreciate the productive conversation the delegation had with President Dr. Ali about the-American-Guyanese-bilateral relationship. Guyana’s abundant energy resources have the potential to lift its people out of poverty, help power the world, and ensure more affordable energy for American families and job creators.”

Fox News reported that while the delegation is seeking to bolster U.S. relations with Guyana, they are also trying to keep China’s encroaching influence at bay. “China also is participating in Guyana’s oil production,” he said.

“America must be committed to outcompeting China around the world while strengthening key American supply chains, increasing U.S. production of affordable energy resources, and improving partnerships with allies in the Western Hemisphere and beyond.”

Smith said his congressional delegation helped present the U.S. as a “much-needed alternative” to China.

“Our delegation’s meetings have shown how U.S. bilateral relationships-in the region benefit American workers and provide a much-needed alternative to countries that might otherwise orient their economies toward China. An energy boom in Guyana can help American workers while also benefiting the people of Guyana and their economy,” the Republican lawmaker said.

The U.S. Embassy in Guyana in a statement noted that the delegation will have discussions with Guyanese government officials, the Opposition to discuss issues related to governance, economic matters, and the importance of bipartisan cooperation. It was also stated that the delegation will meet with prominent business leaders from the United States and Guyana to learn firsthand about Guyana’s exponential economic growth.

According to the Embassy, the House Committee on Ways and Means is the oldest committee of the United States Congress and is the chief tax-writing committee in the House of Representatives. Since 1795, the committee has exercised jurisdiction over revenue and related issues such as tariffs, international trade policy, and the bonded debt of the United States.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the U.S. delegation accompanied by United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, was treated to a State Luncheon hosted by President Irfaan Ali at State House, Georgetown.

During his brief address, President Ali spoke about the importance of democracy, enhancing trade and ways of strengthening the overall relationship between the two countries.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the President, President Ali informed the congressional delegation of developments in Guyana and reiterated his Government’s commitment to a strong partnership with the United States in several areas including, energy, food security, climate change and national security.

The Chair commended the President and Guyana for the leadership shown in a number of areas in the region and pledged continued U.S. support and cooperation in several areas including support for the modernisation of the country’s energy and physical infrastructure.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips; Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and other Cabinet members also attended the luncheon.