10 health benefits of Yoga

…Taken from Times of India

Kaieteur News – Yoga is a spiritual, mental and physical practice that has been around since ages. With time, people have discovered a number of health benefits associated with yoga. Yoga does more than burning calories and strengthening muscles, it is a workout which involves both body and mind.

This International Yoga Day start a good habit and promise yourself the following health benefits:

Improves posture

Working for long hours on a desk could not only hurt your spine but also make you feel tired at the end of the day. Practicing certain yoga asanas (positions) could help you in improving your posture and also prevent pain in your neck and lower back. Increases flexibility

When was the last time you wished you could easily touch your toes which bending forward? Well, practising yoga could help you in that. Yoga cannot only help you in increasing your flexibility but also let you perform complex asanas. Builds muscle strength

Yoga could help in strengthening weak muscles of the body. It helps in toning which prevents frequent straining of the muscles. Boosts metabolism

Yoga helps in retaining the vitality in your body along with keeping it fit. It motivates you towards healthy eating and improves the metabolic system of the body. Helps in lowering blood sugar

Yoga not only helps in lowering blood sugar but also lowers bad cholesterol and boosts good cholesterol. It encourages weight loss and improves the body’s sensitivity to insulin. Increases blood flow

The relaxation exercises in yoga regulates blood to all parts of your body. Exercises such as handstand, helps venous blood from the lower part of the body to flow back to your heart, where it can be pumped back to the lungs to be oxygenated. Keep diseases at bay

Yoga exercises have a beneficial effect on the immune system. It not only helps in destroying various viruses we catch during season change, but also boosts our immunity to fight off diseases. Increases self-esteem

Practising yoga would help you explore a different side of yourself. It would make you feel good about yourself and helps you take a positive approach in life.

Improves lung function

A lot of breathing exercises are said to improve lung function. Doing such exercises in a long run could cure respiratory problems. It also increases the capacity of your lungs.

Helps you sleep better

Yoga helps in reducing stress and creates a routine which in turn makes a regular sleeping pattern. A relaxed body gets a deeper and more peaceful sleep.