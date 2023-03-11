Latest update March 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

All Saints Primary crowned champions of RBL Five for fun cricket tourney

Mar 11, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The 2023 Republic Bank Limited (RBL) Five-for-Fun cricket tournament concluded yesterday at the Police Sports Club (PSC) ground seeing the All Saints Primary School emanating champions of the inaugural Republic Bank Five-for-Fun youth cricket development programme.

The tournament started with seventy-five primary schools from across the three counties namely: Demerara, Essequibo and Berbice.

The Guyana Cricket Board appointed over thirty coaches spreading across the different zones to assist schools in the coaching aspect of the competition; after sixteen hundred coaching session, seeing over eleven hundred students participating in at least three hundred and ninety soft ball matches, it came down to one grand National Festival RBL Five-for-Fun cricket finals, which saw All Saints Primary School (out of the County of Berbice) coming out as champions of the RBL 2023 Five-for-Fun cricket tournament.

All Saints Primary receives the first place trophy from RBL's Managing Director, Stephen Grell.

All Saints Primary receives the first place trophy from RBL’s Managing Director, Stephen Grell.

Prior to the National finals, every County would have contested zonal and inter-county finals. The winners of those finals represented their respective counties on Friday at the PSC ground. Enterprise Primary won the Demerara leg of the tournament, followed by St Laurence Primary who won the Essequibo leg and All Saints Primary, winners of the Berbice Leg.

Some of the action from yesterday’s RBL's National Festival Finals

Some of the action from yesterday’s RBL’s National Festival Finals

Meanwhile, the St Laurence Primary School out of the county of Essequibo had to settle as runner-up of this year’s tournament, while Enterprise Primary came third. All three teams showcased great amount of patience, passion, commitment, teamwork, leadership co-ordination and team building skills, while being expressive and explosive on the field.

However, the tournament was hailed a success by the main stakeholders involved in the organizing and coordinating of this competition. In attendance at the presentation ceremony were Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr, President of the GCB Bissondyall Singh, National Coordinator Rayon King, Managing Director of RBL Guyana, Stephen Grell, and Deputy Chief Education Officer, Dr Ritesh Tularam.

This tournament was coordinated by Cricket West Indies (CWI), through the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), with the support of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and under the sponsorship of Republic Bank Limited Guyana.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Look what these leaders doing to y’all future!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

All Saints Primary crowned champions of RBL Five for fun cricket tourney

All Saints Primary crowned champions of RBL Five for fun cricket...

Mar 11, 2023

Kaieteur News – The 2023 Republic Bank Limited (RBL) Five-for-Fun cricket tournament concluded yesterday at the Police Sports Club (PSC) ground seeing the All Saints Primary School emanating...
Read More
Bavuma’s 171* puts South Africa in commanding position

Bavuma’s 171* puts South Africa in...

Mar 11, 2023

Eight more showdowns on this weekend

Eight more showdowns on this weekend

Mar 11, 2023

National Outdoor Archery Championships concludes

National Outdoor Archery Championships concludes

Mar 11, 2023

Knockout stage to be determined tonight

Knockout stage to be determined tonight

Mar 11, 2023

Semifinalists battle for final spots today

Semifinalists battle for final spots today

Mar 11, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Stepping into another world

    Kaieteur News – I heard him before I saw him. I was pleased however that he had arrived outside of the bank before... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]