All Saints Primary crowned champions of RBL Five for fun cricket tourney

Kaieteur News – The 2023 Republic Bank Limited (RBL) Five-for-Fun cricket tournament concluded yesterday at the Police Sports Club (PSC) ground seeing the All Saints Primary School emanating champions of the inaugural Republic Bank Five-for-Fun youth cricket development programme.

The tournament started with seventy-five primary schools from across the three counties namely: Demerara, Essequibo and Berbice.

The Guyana Cricket Board appointed over thirty coaches spreading across the different zones to assist schools in the coaching aspect of the competition; after sixteen hundred coaching session, seeing over eleven hundred students participating in at least three hundred and ninety soft ball matches, it came down to one grand National Festival RBL Five-for-Fun cricket finals, which saw All Saints Primary School (out of the County of Berbice) coming out as champions of the RBL 2023 Five-for-Fun cricket tournament.

Prior to the National finals, every County would have contested zonal and inter-county finals. The winners of those finals represented their respective counties on Friday at the PSC ground. Enterprise Primary won the Demerara leg of the tournament, followed by St Laurence Primary who won the Essequibo leg and All Saints Primary, winners of the Berbice Leg.

Meanwhile, the St Laurence Primary School out of the county of Essequibo had to settle as runner-up of this year’s tournament, while Enterprise Primary came third. All three teams showcased great amount of patience, passion, commitment, teamwork, leadership co-ordination and team building skills, while being expressive and explosive on the field.

However, the tournament was hailed a success by the main stakeholders involved in the organizing and coordinating of this competition. In attendance at the presentation ceremony were Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr, President of the GCB Bissondyall Singh, National Coordinator Rayon King, Managing Director of RBL Guyana, Stephen Grell, and Deputy Chief Education Officer, Dr Ritesh Tularam.

This tournament was coordinated by Cricket West Indies (CWI), through the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), with the support of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and under the sponsorship of Republic Bank Limited Guyana.