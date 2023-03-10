ESCL’s Over-40, T20 final on Sunday

Kaieteur News – Defending champions Caribbean Cricket Club 2 and Devonshire Castle Sports Club will clash in the final of 2023 Essequibo Softball Cricket League’s (ESCL) Over-40, T20 competition on Sunday at the Queenstown Community Centre ground, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

According to the Chairman of the League Wakeel Layne, the action is set to commence at 10:00 am sharp. He also informed that the third-place game will take place after at 1pm. The two teams for that fixture are: Sunrisers Masters and Invaders Masters.

Layne stated that the winning team for the final will pocket $100,000 and a trophy while the runners-up side will cash in $40,000 and a trophy as well.

The Most Valuable Player in the championship game is set to collect $20,000 and a trophy.

There are other monetary prizes up for grabs for the players with the most runs, most wickets and most catches in the six-team tournament. The third-place winner will receive a trophy while the victorious combination is set to take home 17 championship T-shirts as well.

Layne said that they will have live Facebook commentary along with musical entertainment. Other members of the League are expected to witness the action including President Tom Bacchus. Layne also took the opportunity to thank all the sponsors for their commitment to this year’s edition and promised to keep softball lively when the next competition begins in April.

Meanwhile, the competition is being played in memory of Dave Tajeshwar who was a huge supporter of softball cricket. His brother Vo Tajeshwar is still one of the main sponsors.

Some of the other sponsors are: Azeem Hassim (Hassim Customer Cabinet, New York), Big-G Auto Repair (NY) Gary Mohamed, Robert Hanuman and Family of New York, Nick Persaud, V and G Auto Repair and Family of New York, Hillside Homes Realty and First EMC of New York (Inderjeet Paul) and Ravie Persaud and Family of New York.