Republic Bank and BPD Associates continues to champion women entrepreneurs

Latest update March 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 09, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – In an effort to further its focus on building sustainable Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Republic Bank is partnering with Business & People Development (BPD) Associates Limited, a locally based Business and People Development organisation for the Entrepreneurs Business Builder (EBB) programme.
The initiative, which falls under the Bank’s Power to Make A Difference programme will focus solely on the women entrepreneur with the aim of empowering them to grow technology-enabled, future-proofed-profitable businesses.
The bank said in a press release that, given the strategic importance of BPD’s support for SMEs and developing business communities, together with the success of the first cohort last year, this partnership continues in 2023.The first cohort consisted of 2 phases with 93 participants completing phase 1 in March 2022and19 women progressing to Phase 2, who graduated in a virtual ceremony yesterday.
The 2023 Entrepreneurs Business Builder, launched on International Women’s Day, has adopted a different structure from its predecessor. A maximum of 80 Caribbean women entrepreneurs with a minimum of two years of entrepreneurial experience will now have the opportunity to apply for the four-month, self-paced online learning programme. Participants can also qualify to receive up to 80% scholarship funding, the release added.
The programme adopts a systematic approach to ensure that the learnings, strategies and tactics implemented will generate long-lasting personal and business results for all women entrepreneurs involved. It is expected that by the end of the programme, the participants will be more confident and have businesses that are tech-enabled, robust and demonstrate accelerated growth. The registration process will end on Friday 24, March and all applicants will be informed of the outcome of the selection process by May 2023. Registration will be strictly online via https://www.republicpromotions.com/entrepreneurs-business-builder-programme/
