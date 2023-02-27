Latest update February 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Elderly man arrested for possession of marijuana

Feb 27, 2023 News

The drugs found at the home of the elderly man

Kaieteur News – An elderly man was on Sunday arrested after police found a quantity of marijuana at his Queenstown, Essequibo home.

In a press release police said that at about 11:30 hrs Sunday, ranks of Regional Police Division N0.2 acted on information received and went to the home of a 65-year-old supervisor who resides at Queenstown village, Essequibo Coast. On arrival, the ranks informed the elderly man that they were there to conduct a search on his premises for narcotics, to which he did not object.

During the search, Police observed a bag on a barrel next to a bed, and which contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. The 65-year-old man was immediately told of the offence committed, cautioned, and he later admitted ownership of the narcotic.

He was then arrested and taken to the Anna Regina Police Station along with the suspected cannabis which was weighed in his presence and amounted to 19.6 grams. The suspect is presently in custody pending charge.

