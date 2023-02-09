Man walks free of 2018 murder of ex-girlfriend

Latest update February 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 09, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Forty-four-year-old Lurick Fiffee, of 1109 Westminster, West Bank Demerara, was on Wednesday freed of a charge which alleged that he murdered his ex-girlfriend, Rosemary Rudder back in 2018.
After hours of deliberating the jury came back with a unanimous verdict of not guilty for the capital offence. As such, Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall freed Fiffee of the indictment which had stated that he murdered Rudder between March 30, and 31, 2018 at Westminster, West Bank Demerara.
Fiffee, who was on trial before Justice Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara High Court was represented by attorney-at-law Dexter Todd.
According to reports, 32-year-old Rosemary, a caterer of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, had shared a relationship with Fiffee. On March 30, 2018, Rosemary had visited Fiffee, at his Westminster, West Bank Demerara home around 22:30 hours.
Reports indicate that on arrival at his home, Rosemary saw Fiffee in the company of another woman. As such, the two got into a heated argument which resulted in a scuffle.
The State’s case is that during the scuffle, Fiffee choked Rudder and she collapsed to the floor. During the trial, it was revealed that Fiffee subsequently left Rosemary lying motionless in the house and went to the police station and make a report. The police then visited the scene and took Rosemary to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
A post-mortem examination performed on Rudder revealed that she died as a result of compression to the neck consistent with choking and compounded with blunt trauma to the head.
Listen to a real fighter
Feb 09, 2023SportsMax – Gudakesh Motie took four wickets and Roston Chase two as the West Indies pushed for victory but Zimbabwe held on for a draw in the first Test in Bulawayo yesterday. Chasing an...
Feb 09, 2023
Feb 09, 2023
Feb 09, 2023
Feb 09, 2023
Feb 09, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – One of the most disgusting traits which is often found among some, not all, Guyanese remigrants is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]