Man walks free of 2018 murder of ex-girlfriend

Kaieteur News – Forty-four-year-old Lurick Fiffee, of 1109 Westminster, West Bank Demerara, was on Wednesday freed of a charge which alleged that he murdered his ex-girlfriend, Rosemary Rudder back in 2018.

After hours of deliberating the jury came back with a unanimous verdict of not guilty for the capital offence. As such, Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall freed Fiffee of the indictment which had stated that he murdered Rudder between March 30, and 31, 2018 at Westminster, West Bank Demerara.

Fiffee, who was on trial before Justice Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara High Court was represented by attorney-at-law Dexter Todd.

According to reports, 32-year-old Rosemary, a caterer of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, had shared a relationship with Fiffee. On March 30, 2018, Rosemary had visited Fiffee, at his Westminster, West Bank Demerara home around 22:30 hours.

Reports indicate that on arrival at his home, Rosemary saw Fiffee in the company of another woman. As such, the two got into a heated argument which resulted in a scuffle.

The State’s case is that during the scuffle, Fiffee choked Rudder and she collapsed to the floor. During the trial, it was revealed that Fiffee subsequently left Rosemary lying motionless in the house and went to the police station and make a report. The police then visited the scene and took Rosemary to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post-mortem examination performed on Rudder revealed that she died as a result of compression to the neck consistent with choking and compounded with blunt trauma to the head.