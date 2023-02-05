Investment opportunities abound for Berbice Private Sector – says Peter Ramsaroop

Kaieteur News – Representatives of the Berbice Private Sector were on Friday urged to take full advantage of the opportunities which exist by forming joint ventures aimed at contributing to Guyana’s development.

Head of Guyana Office for Invest (GoInvest), Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, and National Security Advisor, Captain Gerry Gouveia met with representatives from the Berbice Private Sector , at a Business Forum held during the Office of the President’s two-day outreach at State House, New Amsterdam.

The forum, which was organised by the Berbice Chamber of Commerce to discuss business opportunities, the 2023 budget and future investments, saw business men and women eagerly seeking advice.

Ramsaroop, who led the forum, told media representatives that the attendees were urged to “start paying attention to what opportunities exist and start figuring out how you get involved…” The GoInvest head also said that it is critical that entrepreneurs examine the budget to see what opportunities that can benefit from as the 2023 budget, like all others caters to expenditure across sectors.

Ramsaroop said too that businesses have to find ways of being involved even if it is by providing “materials from a hardware store or If I am a contractor or an electrician etc.”

“The budget is divided into multiple areas and government invest back into our country in order for citizens to benefit and that was the whole purpose of getting folks to understand that we may not do it ourselves but the goal is joint ventures, consortiums,” Ramsaroop said while noting that President Irfaan Ali through his ‘One Guyana’ initiative has demonstrated ways in which persons can work together in Region Six to benefit from investments while contributing to development.

The GoIvest head spoke of the many opportunities that exist pointing specifically to the

Construction of a stadium at Palmyra, expansion of the Rose Hall airstrip, an oil refinery, deep water harbour, bridge between Guyana and Suriname.

“So if we know that thousands of people will be coming in this region to build the refinery, build the harbour. Am I looking at building apartment buildings? I might look at building larger hotels. Am I looking at food services? so that’s how we have to think as businesses and our agency is there to assist in folks understanding the business environment and how to potentially partner with foreign and local investors coming to Guyana coming to develop our nation,” Ramsaroop said.

Meanwhile, the GoInvest head believes that the forum was able to provide perspective to the business community in Region Six while noting that persons are accustom to working alone. He stressed that partnerships are key to being successful in a highly competitive environment.

“One Guyana moors a much more social and cohesiveness and working together but on the business side, One Guyana makes sense too. Why not partner with somebody in Region 4 or Region 10 to say you know, you are doing well in that region and you are now starting out in Berbice. How do we create that opportunity? Don’t try to build it all by yourself, people have done it before and that I think is more of the feedback in terms of people who will want to look at those opportunities out there.”

Ramsaroop disclosed that business persons from Regions 5 and 6 have expressed an interest in large scale agriculture ventures and eco-tourism.

“So there are many new opportunities growing and I think when these major infrastructure projects come about, I expect more influx of people coming in…,” he said noting that the business community in Region Six is excited about the existing opportunities.