Former UG Chancellor appointed Guyana’s Ambassador to Brazil

Kaieteur News – Former Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Compton Bourne has been appointed as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in Brazil. The Brazilian government made the announcement on Thursday. Professor Bourne is a graduate of the University of London, the University of Birmingham and the University of the West Indies.

He is also the author of 10 books and more than 50 academic articles, as well as more than 50 research reports and advisory memoranda for Caribbean governments, foreign governments, and international development institutions and agencies, an article published by the Diplomacia Business reported.

“Throughout his career, Bourne has actively contributed to public economic policy in the Caribbean, Africa and the Philippines since 1975,” the report said.

Meanwhile, former Agriculture and Health Minister Dr. Leslie Ramsammy has been appointed as Guyana’s Ambassador designate to Switzerland where he will assume the responsibilities of Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) Sasenarine Singh was recently appointed as Guyana’s designate ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium. He will also be appointed as Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the European Union and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States and will be based in Brussels, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

The Foreign Ministry said that the trio are “expected to take up their positions shortly”.