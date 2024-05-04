Former UG Chancellor appointed Guyana’s Ambassador to Brazil

Latest update May 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 04, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Former Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Compton Bourne has been appointed as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in Brazil. The Brazilian government made the announcement on Thursday. Professor Bourne is a graduate of the University of London, the University of Birmingham and the University of the West Indies.
He is also the author of 10 books and more than 50 academic articles, as well as more than 50 research reports and advisory memoranda for Caribbean governments, foreign governments, and international development institutions and agencies, an article published by the Diplomacia Business reported.
“Throughout his career, Bourne has actively contributed to public economic policy in the Caribbean, Africa and the Philippines since 1975,” the report said.
Meanwhile, former Agriculture and Health Minister Dr. Leslie Ramsammy has been appointed as Guyana’s Ambassador designate to Switzerland where he will assume the responsibilities of Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) Sasenarine Singh was recently appointed as Guyana’s designate ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium. He will also be appointed as Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the European Union and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States and will be based in Brussels, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.
The Foreign Ministry said that the trio are “expected to take up their positions shortly”.
GRA catch EXXON trying to hunch GUYANA over 11 BUS dollars in one shot!!!!
May 04, 2024SportsMax – The West Indies Women defeated hosts Pakistan by eight wickets in the fifth and final T20 International at the Karachi National Stadium yesterday to complete a 4-1 series victory....
May 04, 2024
May 04, 2024
May 04, 2024
May 04, 2024
May 04, 2024
Kaieteur News – I have not read the decision of Justice Sandil Kissoon in the case brought by the Guyana Teachers’... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]