Man on remand for robbery now charged with murder of fellow inmate

May 04, 2024
Kaieteur News – Twenty-three-year-old Shamar Davis, who was on remand for break-and-enter robbery, was on Friday further remanded after he was charged with the murder of another prisoner, Anthony Prince.
Davis called ‘Stamma’ of Lot 56 B Field, Sophia yesterday appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Orinthia Schmidt, where the charge was read to him.
He was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to prison until June 6, 2024.
The police reported that 23-year-old Prince, who was also on remand at the Lusignan Prison, was fatally injured during a fight on March 30, 2024. The incident occurred around 13:50 hours in Block 3 of the New Building at the Lusignan Prison.
Investigations revealed that Prince and Davis had shared the same cell. On the day of the incident they were in the cell block awaiting water to shower when an argument ensued between them over the infidelity of their girlfriends.
It is alleged by Davis that he saw Prince with what appeared to be an improvised weapon in his hand after which he punched Prince and while he was taking cover, he observed Prince was bleeding from a wound on the right side of his neck. The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) had reported that Prince was stabbed to the neck with a piece of mop stick.
He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he died while receiving treatment.
An investigation was subsequently launched.
