Man struck by speeding cop dies at Farm

May 04, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old man from Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Wednesday struck and killed by a speeding police officer along the Farm Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The dead man has been identified as Rupert Singh.

According to reports, the accident occurred at approximately 21:40h. Singh was crossing the road from west to east when he was struck by a Toyota Allion motorcar, allegedly driven by a 25-year-old policeman stationed at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters.

Eyewitnesses state that Singh was hit by the car, which was traveling at a high speed in a northern direction, causing him to be thrown into the air and landing on the road, sustaining severe injuries. The driver of the car did not stop after the accident.

Concerned citizens who witnessed the incident rushed to assist Singh and transported him to Diamond Diagnostic Hospital. However, upon arrival, medical professionals pronounced him dead.

Singh’s body was then taken to Memorial Garden Funeral Home, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police said that acting on information, traffic officers from the Division visited the residence of a 25-year-old police constable in South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown, on May 2, 2024. The constable was informed of the allegations against him and subsequently arrested.

Later, the constable led the officers to an area in Caneview, where the car involved in the accident was discovered hidden under bushes. The vehicle was then transported to Providence Police Station for examination by a certified officer.

The police constable remains in custody at Providence Police Station as investigations continue into the ‘hit-and-run’ accident.

