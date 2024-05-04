Ramsay Ali re-elected unopposed as GMSA President

Kaieteur News – Ramsay Ali has been re-elected as President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) unopposed. Ali was re-elected to head the new GMSA Board of Directors for the term 2024/2025. The association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), conducted in two parts, saw the re-election of the incumbent President and the appointment of key leadership positions within the organization.

Kaieteur News understands that the board of directors were elected through an electronic voting process by members who attended in-person on April 18, 2024 while on May 2, 2024, the President, three Vice-Presidents and Treasurer were elected.

According to a press release issued by the GMSA, the remaining members were elected to form the Board of Directors inclusive of Chairpersons of the various Sub-Sectors.

To this end, Ali, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sterling Products Limited, was re-elected unopposed as President of the Association. He will be supported by Roseann Bulkan, Showroom Manager of Bulkan Timber Works as First Vice President, Vasudeo Singh, Group Finance Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Demerara Distillers Ltd. as Second Vice President and Treasurer and Rafeek Khan, Managing Director of Durable Wood Products Inc. as the Third Vice President.

With this in mind, the GMSA in announcing the new board said, “the diverse expertise and perspectives of the newly elected directors promise a vibrant and inclusive governance framework for the upcoming year.”

Ali’s professional career began in 1988 with a background in sales and marketing. Over the years he has worked with entities such as Colgate Palmolive, Banks DIH Ltd., and then to Sterling Products Limited.

According to the GMSA, Ali has also given of his time in helping not for profit organizations such as the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) where he also serves as Chairman, Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) and the Scouts Association of Guyana where he is the Vice President.

“For years, Mr. Ali has made invaluable contributions to the GMSA where he aggressively pushes for success and development in the manufacturing sector. He is the Brainchild of the GMSA’s UncappeD Marketplace and continues to support small and micro enterprises in their development, marketing and other pertinent areas.”

The 2024/2025 Board Members are as follows:

Sterling Products Ltd. – Ramsay Ali, President of GMSA Bulkan Timber Works Inc. – Roseann Bulkan – First Vice President & Chairperson of the Extractive Industries Sub-Sector Demerara Distillers Limited – Vasudeo Singh, Second Vice-President & Treasurer Durable Wood Products Inc. – Rafeek Khan, Third Vice-President 5. Khayr Organics – Earlecia Hieronymo, Chairperson of the Agro-Processing Sub-Sector Corriea & Corriea Ltd. – Dr. Marie Correia, Chairperson of the Construction & Engineering Sub-Sector Rid-O-Pes Inc. – Mr. Timothy Tucker, Chairman of the Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Sub-Sector Keen360 Inc. – Mr. Zahid Khan, Chairman of the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Sub-Sector Environmental Management Consultants – Malisa Nokta, Chairperson of Services Sub-Sector DENMOR Garment Manufacturers Inc. – Upasna Mudlier, Chairman of Textiles & Sewn Goods Sub-Sector Banks DIH Limited – David Carto, Chairman of the Trade, Investment & Legal Committee & Board Member Edward B. Beharry & Company Limited – Raymond Ramsaroop, Board Member UMAMI Inc. – Chris Persaud, Board Member Barama Company Limited – Mohindra Chand, Board Member ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. – Dr. Vishnu Doerga, Board Member National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) – Vishal Lalbachan, Board Member Kanoo (Guyana) Inc. – Chet Bowling, Board Member Brass Aluminium & Cast Iron Foundry (B.A.C.I.F) – Peter Pompey, Board Member