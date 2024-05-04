Man returns $2M found in front of city bank

Kaieteur News – A man on Friday returned an envelope containing $2M (Gyd and US Currency) he found on the road in the vicinity of a city bank to its owner.

The man, Richard Nichols, told Kaieteur News that he visited the bank Friday morning with his daughter to pay his mortgage when he found the envelope.

Nichols recalled that there was a vagrant apparently combing in the nearby bushes for valuables when he (Nichols) stepped out of his car and spotted the envelope.

Not only did it contain a large amount of cash but the owner’s (a woman) ID card, passport and other important documents.

Instead of keeping his find a secret, Nichols went home and made a post on Facebook to locate the woman.

He posted, “My Mom raised me to be a good human being and believe in humility and honesty. I went with my daughter this morning to pay my mortgage. As I was about to park I saw this envelope. It was water soaked and had over $2million dollars and some US currency” and published the woman’s name.

The post went viral and it did not take long for the owner to contact Nichols.

“She was very thankful and happy,” Nichols said as he recalled her reaction.

He learnt that the woman had withdrawn the cash from the bank and lost it.

She did not expect to find the money and was devastated because it was reportedly money she had borrowed.

Asked if he was tempted at any time to keep the find for himself, Nichols responded in the negative. He said, “Money like that don’t be blessed it is cursed”.

He further explained that he himself is going through some trying times financially and knows how hard it is to work an eight to four job to take care of his family and pay his mortgage.

Nichols said he cannot steal from anyone. He is overjoyed that he was able to set the right example for his daughter who was also happy that the woman received her money.