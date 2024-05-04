Latest update May 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Some people nah know de meaning of retirement!

May 04, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Is a funny thing. De Pee Pee Pee used to criticize de former government fuh employing old people. But when de Pee Pee Pee announce dem appointments, dem nah tell we how old are dem persons dem appointing. Yuh does gat fuh guess by de grey in dem hair and by how lang dem been about.

Dis issue raise up a whole debate ’bout retirees getting government. Dem politicians seh dey want young blood in de system, but look, it’s like dey got dis addiction to wrinkled foreheads and silver hair. Dem nah just want experienced folks, dey want seasoned veterans… and I ain’t talking ’bout seasoning in de curry.

Some ah dese appointees act like retirement is some kinda foreign word. Dem boys seh dem nah even know how to spell it! Retirement fuh dem is like dat ex who keeps comin’ back, no matter how many times yuh change de locks. Dey retire one day and de next thing yuh know, dey back in de office.

It’s like de older yuh get, de better yuh chance of landin’ one ah dem senior appointments. It’s as if dem in charge got dis fear ah new ideas, new faces, new energy. Dey prefer de tried and tired, dey clingin’ to de past like it’s a life preserver in a stormy sea.

But tell yuh what, dis whole thing got me wonderin’ if dey really should be called retirees at all. Maybe we should start callin’ dem ‘rehirers’ instead. After all, dey retire one day and de next day, dey back in action like dey never left. It’s a vicious cycle, bai, and it’s got we all scratchin’ we heads like we got dandruff.

Talk Half! Leff Half!

