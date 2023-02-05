Eco-Garden International: Vegans Paradise

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – Most popular and emerging restaurants in Guyana do not cater for vegetarians whose diets are strictly plant based and does not include dairy products and eggs. A vegan’s diet while predominantly plant based like vegetables, grains, nuts and fruits, is not adequately offered in the mainstream restaurant business. However, when it comes to culinary trends, vegan is one that has been increasing over the past decade and even more so over the past few years in Guyana. Health-conscious Guyanese consumers are becoming more dedicated to following vegan guidelines, cooking vegan food, and dining in vegan restaurants more than ever.

Making its way into the restaurant industry in Guyana is Eco-Garden International Vegetarian Restaurant which offers an exotic fine dining experience vegan style.

One of the owners of the restaurant, 46-year-old Dionna Graham, shared that she has been a vegetarian for 32 years and that she has a profound love for cooking vegan food.

Graham added that her love for cooking and her way of living is what inspired her to start her own business.

“I love sharing my creativity for vegetarian dishes and lifestyle and to promote healthy eating and living,” she said.

Graham shared that she has been cooking from the tender age of eight, in a home she shared with her eight siblings – four sisters and four brothers. According to Graham, she had migrated to the United States (US) where she lived for 24 years before moving back to her homeland, Guyana. While back home, she decided to follow her lifelong dream which led to the establishment of her business.

Today, Graham is now a mother of three and a business owner doing what she loves.

Eco-Garden officially opened its doors on October 3, 2022. The restaurant is located at 173 Mandela Avenue, Alexander Village, Georgetown (opposite Banks DIH).

The business is opened Monday to Saturday from 06:00hours to 22:00hours.

Some items on our menu include: Bake & Veggie Salmon or Veggie Sausages, Mac & Cheese, Veggie Chicken Balls, Veggie Mince Balls, Roti & Curry, Puri & Curry, Patties, Cheese Rolls, Pine Tarts, Buns, Pinwheels, Veggie Chicken Pizzas, Veggie Pizzas, Veggie Chicken Burgers, Veggie Fish Burgers, Chowmein, Veggie Duck Curry, Veggie Chicken Curry, Dhal, Veggie Mixed Meat Pepperpot, Veggie Strip Chicken Fried Rice, Soup and Metemgee.

According to Graham, some of the most popular items are Bake & Salmon, Dhal, Soup, Metemgee, Pepperpot, Black Cakes, Burgers, and Veggie Strip Chicken Fry Rice.

In addition to the delicious food offered at Eco Garden, the restaurant has a great ambiance. Customers can enjoy the mesmerizing sounds of the steel pan and listen to talented local spoken word artists deliver their poetic pieces. Eco-Garden Vegetarian Restaurant caters for dinner parties, lunches, birthdays, and anniversaries.

A treat for the senses, enjoy delicate and aromatic vegetarian dishes and immerse yourself in a superlative vegan experience, when you dine at Eco-Garden International Vegetarian Restaurant.

“My long-term goal is to be the number one vegetarian restaurant that meets international standards in Guyana and the Caribbean,” Graham said.

The co-owner of Eco-Garden International Vegetarian Resturant is Rampertab Etwaria.

To contact Eco-Garden you can visit their Facebook page @Eco-Garden International Vegetarian Restaurant or call + (592) 637-4621, + (592) 623-4184 or + (592) 604-4000.

[To share any useful information you can contact me via email: [email protected]]