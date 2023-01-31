$771M estimated to rehabilitate 13 bridges

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works will be spending some $700 million to facilitate the continued rehabilitation and construction of a number of bridges in the country.

This is according to a public notice issued by the ministry inviting sealed bids for the rehabilitation and construction of a total of 13 bridges across the country. The ministry’s budget, which is yet to pass in the National Assembly, would see the spending of $136 billion for bridges and roads across the country.

In the advertisement, the Ministry noted that it intends to kick-start its bridge projects for the year with the rehabilitation and construction of bridges on the East Coast of Demerara, and in Regions Two, Three, Five and Six. The total sum of its engineers’ estimates would see these projects costing some $771,500,000.

In terms of bridges located on the East Coast, the ministry plans to continue rehabilitation/ construction works of the Hope Estate Access bridge – estimated at $51,000,000, the Good Hope Bridge extension- estimated at $77,500,000, Mon Repos Pasture bridge – estimated at $25,000,000, and the Enterprise/ Beirut access bridge – estimated at $29,000,000.

In Region Two, works will be executed at the La Belle Alliance bridge- estimated at $80,500,000. In Region Three, works is slated for the Belle Vue access bridge –estimated at $80,000,000, the bridge linking Belle West Housing Scheme, Canal No. 2 – estimated at $80,500,000, and the bridge linking Parfaite Housing Scheme, Canal No.1- estimated at $80,500,000.

As for works in Region Five, the Waterloo/ Bath bridge will be fixed for an estimated cost of $33,500,000 while the Blairmount Estate Turn, No. 2 is pegged at $80,500,000 and Blairmount Estate Turn Bridge 5 is estimated at $30,000,000.

Works in Region Six will be rolled at the Eliza Mary No.78 Village bridge – estimated at $33,500,000 and at the Glasglow Housing Scheme bridge – estimated at $30,000,000.

It was reported that last year, the government had built and maintained some 180 bridges along the coast and in hinterland regions. Senior Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had mentioned in this year’s budget presentation that some $27.8 billion was spent on bridges in the country in 2022. Bidding for these projects is set to open on February 15, 2023 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.