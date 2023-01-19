Young Achievers, GDF secure wins in DVA League

– GDF hunting second win tonight against Alphas

Kaieteur News – Young Achievers volleyball club made a triumphant return to the court on Tuesday evening when they defeated Castrol Strikers 3-0 when the Demerara Volleyball Association (DVA) League continued at the National Gymnasium.

Young Achievers dominated Castrol Strikers to win the first set 25-17. They then went on to win the second and third sets 25-19 and 25-14.

The top scorers of the young Achievers squad were Creston Rodney, Klondyke Rodney and Geno Carrol, all with eight points.

Stephon Norah and Nicholas Karello had seven points each for Castrol Strikers, while Corwyn Richards had four points.

It should be noted that the Young Achievers volleyball club was inactive for the past 11 months and is now seeking to regain the number one spot on the volleyball ladder in Demerara.

The DVA league will continue tonight at 8:30 pm, as the Alphas Volleyball club battle against the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The GDF will be hunting their second consecutive win in the DVA league after opening their campaign with a 3-2 victory over Premier Eagles Volleyball club.

Having won the first two games 25-21, 25-17, GDF went down in back-to-back games, as the Eagles soared to 21-25 and 19-25.

However, the GDF Volleyball Club held their composure to win the final game 17-15.

The top scorers from the winning GDF were Jahleel Roberts (13), Omari Joseph (11), and Michael Adolph (9).

Trevon McRae had 24 points, Quacy Matheson 16, and Domonic Bowen scored 10 points for the losing Eagles team.

The DVA League will conclude on March 9.

