Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked container

Latest update January 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 14, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD) resident died on Thursday night after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a parked container on the Wales Public Road.
Dead is Romano Ramdeen.
According to police reports, the fatal incident occurred at about 23:00 hrs on Thursday. The container Ramdeen crashed into was situated on the western side of the road.
Kaieteur News understands that Ramdeen was proceeding north on the western side of the Wales Public Road reportedly at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of his motorcycle and collided into the container which was stationary on the western grass parapet.
As a result of the collision, the driver was flung into the container causing him to receive several injuries about his body.
Ramdeen was picked up by public-spirited persons in an unconscious state and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
His body is presently at Ezekiel Funeral Parlor awaiting a post mortem examination.
Investigations are ongoing.
