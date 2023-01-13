Champions receive final part of their reward

Courts Pee-Wee Under-11 Tournament…

Kaieteur News – Enterprise Primary School – the current holder of the Courts Pee Wee Under-11 Football Title, received the final part of their accolades for securing the ninth championship, when Petra along with the sponsor personally delivered the items to the winners, yesterday.

Impressed with the impact the tournament had when it was being contested, Courts disclosed that they will be presenting 16 handheld devices to the victorious team, and have made good on their promise.

This was done in the presence of Courts’ Marketing Manager, Christel Van Sluytman, principal of the School, Ms. Emily Lynch-Duff, and Petra Co-Director, Troy Mendonca.

Lynch-Duff, stated that she was very proud of the team’s achievement and also commended the sponsor and organisers for staging such a well-executed tournament.

Enterprise prevailed 2 – 1 against St. Pius in the finale of the Courts Pee Wee Championship at the Ministry of Education Ground on November 19, 2022. They received medals, trophies and flat screen televisions for their performance.

In their triumph, Jashan Haynes was named as the Most Valuable Player and also carted off the Highest Goal Scorer award. He also carted off a bounty off accolades, including a new laptop.