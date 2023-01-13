Latest update January 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Champions receive final part of their reward

Jan 13, 2023 Sports

Courts Pee-Wee Under-11 Tournament…

Kaieteur News – Enterprise Primary School – the current holder of the Courts Pee Wee Under-11 Football Title, received the final part of their accolades for securing the ninth championship, when Petra along with the sponsor personally delivered the items to the winners, yesterday.

Impressed with the impact the tournament had when it was being contested, Courts disclosed that they will be presenting 16 handheld devices to the victorious team, and have made good on their promise.

This was done in the presence of Courts’ Marketing Manager, Christel Van Sluytman, principal of the School, Ms. Emily Lynch-Duff, and Petra Co-Director, Troy Mendonca.

Courts’ Marketing Manager, Christel Van Sluytman, hands over one of the tables to the captain of the Enterprise Primary Football Team during the simple ceremony.

Courts’ Marketing Manager, Christel Van Sluytman, hands over one of the tables to the captain of the Enterprise Primary Football Team during the simple ceremony.

Lynch-Duff, stated that she was very proud of the team’s achievement and also commended the sponsor and organisers for staging such a well-executed tournament.

Enterprise prevailed 2 – 1 against St. Pius in the finale of the Courts Pee Wee Championship at the Ministry of Education Ground on November 19, 2022. They received medals, trophies and flat screen televisions for their performance.

In their triumph, Jashan Haynes was named as the Most Valuable Player and also carted off the Highest Goal Scorer award. He also carted off a bounty off accolades, including a new laptop.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Each household can get GYD $1 Million Dollar

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sports Minister leads team to inspect Sports Hall renovations

Sports Minister leads team to inspect Sports Hall renovations

Jan 13, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Cliff Anderson Sports Hall located along Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown, is currently undergoing rehabilitation works; at a project cost estimated to be 103 million. Upon...
Read More
Champions receive final part of their reward

Champions receive final part of their reward

Jan 13, 2023

Cricket West Indies Masters Association enjoy successful 2022

Cricket West Indies Masters Association enjoy...

Jan 13, 2023

Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes set for Sunday

Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes set for...

Jan 13, 2023

Danns still committed to the Golden Jaguars

Danns still committed to the Golden Jaguars

Jan 12, 2023

MMA team in need of sponsorship for World Championships in Serbia

MMA team in need of sponsorship for World...

Jan 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]