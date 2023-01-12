Prezzie lose dem boys in translation

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Prezzie and de Vee Pee gone in different directions. But dem end up at de same place.

De Vee Pee bin talk how de world moving towards renewables and therefore is only a narrow window we gat fuh exploit we oil. So we must do it as fast and as much as possible.

De Prezzy gone to India and seh how oil gan deh bout because we say how oil will still play a leading role in de foreseeable future. And he end up with de same conclusion as de Vee Pee even though he contradict de man. He seh we gat fuh exploit de oil ad rapidly as we can.

De people talk how dem should have had translators fuh translate wah de Prezzie say into Hindi. Well dem boys wan a translator fuh help understand what talk in India because dem boys nah understand de mumbo jumbo.

De man talk how CARICOM is de most influential tourism market in de world. What he mean by dat? Dem boys need a translator. As far as dem boys know de Caribbean more dependent on tourism than anywhere else but dat nah mek it de most influential tourism market in de world.

Prezzie invite India to look at de opportunities in positioning itself as the strongest player in providing human resource “ capacity, capability and competence” in servicing industries in de region. Wow! Dem boys need a translator fuh dat too.

De man jump up and talk how Guyana is advancing itself NOT to be player but an important cornerstone. Yuh mean we gan be a cornerstone without playing? Dem boys get lost in translation deh too!

But de Prezzie gat to be a philosopher. Because he talk how de question as to how long is de life cycle of oil is a moral question. Dem boys thought was an economic and environmental question. Buy yuh does learn every day!

Talk half. Leff half!