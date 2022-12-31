2022 saw significant achievements with $38B budgetary allocation – Agri. Ministry

Kaieteur News – With a $38B budgetary allocation for 2022, representing an almost 100% increase from what was allocated in 2020, the Agriculture Ministry was pleased to note yesterday that it was able to use those funds to record several significant achievements this year.

It recalled that from May 19 to 21, 2022, Guyana hosted the Inaugural Regional Agri- Investment Forum and Expo. This event provided an opportunity for agri-businesses and organizations to participate and network with potential Investors in business-to-business (B2B) engagements and to match bankable and shovel-ready business proposals with concrete investments in the regional agriculture sector and agri-food systems.

In terms of regional collaborations, the Ministry said work has commenced with the Government of Barbados for the construction of the Guyana/Barbados Food Terminal which will address the many hurdles of transportation and logistics in the Region. Once established, the facility will also help the movement of products and reduce the cost of local produce, while also providing the opportunities to access new markets.

At the national level, it said the Administration continues to demonstrate commitment to the development of the agriculture sector through increased budgetary allocations.

In 2022, Kaieteur News understands that rice, livestock, and cash crop farmers across Guyana received more than $109 M in flood relief grants. Also, 7,500 fisherfolk received grants totaling some $1,125,000,000. To cushion the impact of the rising cost of fertilizer for farmers and to limit the impact of rising food prices, $1 billion worth of fertilizer was purchased for free distribution to farmers.

SUB-SECTOR ACHIEVEMENTS

As of September 30, 2022, the Ministry said 1,479 persons were employed by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) at re-opened estates at Rose Hall, Enmore, and Skeldon. This consists of 1,091 previously severed persons and 388 new persons hired for the period August 2020 to September 2022.

It was also noted that Government is progressing with the mechanization of the factories. At Blairmont Estate, the first phase of expansion of the packaging plant is in progress.

In 2022, rice exports the Ministry said, amounted to approximately US$ 185,000,000. It was keen to note that Guyana has also secured Lebanon as a new export market, with more than 24 tonnes of packaged white rice being shipped to the country this year. Significantly, it noted that drying floors were constructed in Regions Two and Four.

DRAINAGE & IRRIGATION

In 2022, this newspaper understands that the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) facilitated the rehabilitation of pump stations at Albion, Manarabisi and Mibicuri. Further, rehabilitation of sluices was done at Union, Leguan, and Cane Grove, to name a few areas.

Construction and rehabilitation of pump stations to the tune of $1.3 billion are progressing in Black Bush Polder, Adventure, Canal Number One, Versailles, Cottage, Greenwich Park, Andrews, and Cozier.

The dredging of the Pomeroon River mouth is also on-going following the procurement of two excavators and a pontoon.

OTHER ACHIEVEMENTS

On August 8, 2022, the Ministry recalled that the Industrial Hemp Bill was passed in the National Assembly paving the way for prospective growers, processors, and builders to maximize the significant opportunities that the hemp industry has to offer.

Also, with technical assistance from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) work has commenced for the development of a Food and Security Bill. This will be the first Food and Security Bill in the CARICOM Region.

In terms of agricultural financing, the Ministry said Republic Bank Ltd. has pledged US$100M for the regional agriculture sector and a number of projects have been identified for funding under this financing programme.

Last May, following consultations with the Government, Demerara Bank’s Farmers Credit Line was launched.

It was further noted that Minister Mustapha visited and met with residents and farmers from several villages and communities across the country. Approximately 110 community meetings were held as part of Government’s stakeholder engagement agenda. These include Manawarin (Region One), Cotton Field (Region Two) and Zeelugt (Region Three).