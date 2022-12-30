Brothers remanded for killing surveyor at Arimu Backdam

Kaieteur News – Two brothers, 26-year-old Mario Moses and 29-year-old Rondel Layne were on Wednesday charged for the death of Ricky Ambrose, the surveyor whose lifeless body was found last week on the Arimu Backdam trail, Cuyuni with multiple incised wounds and lacerations.

Moses and Layne both of Lot 500 Centre Dam Goed Intent West Bank Demerara (WBD) made their first court appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert where the charge was read to them.

The duo was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that on December18, last while on the Guana Sand Trail, Cuyuni, they murdered40-year-old Ambrose, of Lot 3093 Profit’s Square South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. The two were then remanded to prison until January 31, 2023 for statement.

Kaieteur News had reported that the brothers had confessed to the crime on Christmas Day. In their confession, the brothers reportedly told investigators that on December 18, Ambrose visited their camp and instructed them to remove from the land on which they were working. The men claimed that Ambrose shot one of their pumps and even threatened to kill them if they refused to remove.

The duo told police that they armed themselves with two pieces of wood and went into the trail and waited behind a tree for Ambrose. When Ambrose approached the location on his ATV, the brothers said that one of them struck him off the ATV and the other dealt him several stabs about his body.

The siblings then took his firearm and walked through the bush and threw it in a creek after which they returned to their camp. This publication had reported that Ambrose was found dead at about 10:00h on December 18 by a miner who was walking along the ‘Guana Sand trail. The miner had raised an alarm and police at the Bartica Police Station were contacted.

Ranks, on arrival at the scene, found Ambrose’s body lying face down in a pool of blood. He was reportedly clad in blue jeans, red T-shirt and black boots. Kaieteur News learnt that Ambrose’s body bore six incised wounds to his back, one to the right chest and two to the back of his right ear. Eight lacerations were also visible to the head. Two pieces of wood were found beside Ambrose’s body.

A statement from the Guyana Gold and Diamond Association (GGDMA) had noted that Ambrose was a Sworn Land Surveyor and Ranger for the past twenty years and was a great support to miners. “The late Ambrose is well-known to all in that populated area and other mining districts in the country. The GGDMA would like to express its condolences to the family and friends of the late Ricky Ambrose,” the Association expressed.