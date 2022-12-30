Latest update December 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bandits posing as passengers beat, rob taxi driver at Nismes, West Bank Demerara

Dec 30, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old taxi-driver of Tuschen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was on Tuesday morning robbed and beaten by two bandits posing as passengers.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the taxi driver was relieved of a silver Toyota Premio motorcar bearing Registration PXX 6084 which is valued $2.9M; a Samsung Galaxy J7 valued $40,000; one Nokia cell phone valued $4000 and $30,000 cash.

It was stated that during the wee hours of Tuesday, the taxi driver had just dropped off a passenger at the West Vybz Bar, which is located at Tuschen. While there, he was approached by the two suspects who asked if he was working taxi and he told them yes.

According to the police, the suspects requested that the taxi driver take them to the Demerara Harbour Bridge. However, upon reaching the location, the suspects then asked the taxi driver to take them to Nismes, West Bank Demerara (WBD) instead.

Car shells found in August hidden in the backlands along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway

According to the victim, when he arrived at Nismes Village, one of the suspects exited the vehicle and the other choked him from behind and dealt him several cuffs to his face and head. It was also stated that the suspects then relieved him of his cellular phones and cash before escaping in his vehicle.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation is ongoing.

Kaieteur News had reported that at least two cars are stolen every month in Guyana. Earlier in the year, members of the GPF were able to put a major dent into a carjacking ring after seven stolen cars were found completely dismantled in bushes along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. Several persons were arrested and placed before the court for the offence.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

 

Look how Guyana’s Money Making Machines disappearing.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Region 3 thump Region 7 to set up mouth-watering final

Region 3 thump Region 7 to set up mouth-watering final

Dec 30, 2022

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Region 3 will face Region 4 in Sunday’s final of the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament, following their demolition of Region 7 in the...
Read More
Pele dies aged 82

Pele dies aged 82

Dec 30, 2022

Windies Women name 16-member squad for Tri-Series against South Africa and India

Windies Women name 16-member squad for Tri-Series...

Dec 30, 2022

Former Guyana Chronicle Sports Editor Brent Chapman dies at 74 in New York

Former Guyana Chronicle Sports Editor Brent...

Dec 30, 2022

Letter to the Sports Editor – BCB President Foster touts successful year 2022 for Berbice Cricket

Letter to the Sports Editor – BCB President...

Dec 30, 2022

Rockaway Legends spread joy to youths on ECD

Rockaway Legends spread joy to youths on ECD

Dec 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]