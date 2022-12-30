Bandits posing as passengers beat, rob taxi driver at Nismes, West Bank Demerara

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old taxi-driver of Tuschen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was on Tuesday morning robbed and beaten by two bandits posing as passengers.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the taxi driver was relieved of a silver Toyota Premio motorcar bearing Registration PXX 6084 which is valued $2.9M; a Samsung Galaxy J7 valued $40,000; one Nokia cell phone valued $4000 and $30,000 cash.

It was stated that during the wee hours of Tuesday, the taxi driver had just dropped off a passenger at the West Vybz Bar, which is located at Tuschen. While there, he was approached by the two suspects who asked if he was working taxi and he told them yes.

According to the police, the suspects requested that the taxi driver take them to the Demerara Harbour Bridge. However, upon reaching the location, the suspects then asked the taxi driver to take them to Nismes, West Bank Demerara (WBD) instead.

According to the victim, when he arrived at Nismes Village, one of the suspects exited the vehicle and the other choked him from behind and dealt him several cuffs to his face and head. It was also stated that the suspects then relieved him of his cellular phones and cash before escaping in his vehicle.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation is ongoing.

Kaieteur News had reported that at least two cars are stolen every month in Guyana. Earlier in the year, members of the GPF were able to put a major dent into a carjacking ring after seven stolen cars were found completely dismantled in bushes along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. Several persons were arrested and placed before the court for the offence.