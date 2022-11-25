De empty seat in de stadium

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Everybody watching de World Cup football. And some people wondering when Guyana gan ever mek de Finals.

When Guyana di fuss play a World Cup Qualifier dem did beat Suriname at Bourda. Deh had some people wah did gat ambitions dat we gan beat West Germany in de finals. Guyana get knack out in de return leg in Paramaribo when Suriname kankc we fuh 3 goals.

Since then Jamaica and Trinidad did reach de finals. But Guyana still deh in de same place and in look like if we gan leff deh fuh a lang time.

People traveling from all over de world fuh support dem team. Dem nah gat no team from de West Indies in de football World Cup. But one man from Trinidad went to see the matches in Qutar.

He mek he way to de seat which was right next to de pitch. When he sit down and de match start, he notice dat de seat next to ge is empty. He leans over and asks his neighbour if someone ganbe sitting there. ‘No,’ says the neighbour. ‘ De seat is empty.’

“ Dat is incredible,” said the Trini man. “Who in deh right mind would have a seat like this for the Final and not use it?”

De neighbour said to he, “Well, actually de seat belongs to me. I was supposed to come with meh wife, but she passed away. This is the first World Cup Final we haven’t been to together since we get married.”

“Oh, I’m so sorry to hear that. That’s terrible….But couldn’t you find someone else, a friend, relative or even a neighbour to take her seat?”

The man shakes his head. “No,” he said. “They’re all at the funeral.”

Talk half. Leff half!