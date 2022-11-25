Latest update November 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De empty seat in de stadium

Nov 25, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Everybody watching de World Cup football. And some people wondering when Guyana gan ever mek de Finals.

When Guyana di fuss play a World Cup Qualifier dem did beat Suriname at Bourda. Deh had some people wah did gat ambitions dat we gan beat West Germany in de finals. Guyana get knack out in de return leg in Paramaribo when Suriname kankc we fuh 3 goals.

Since then Jamaica and Trinidad did reach de finals. But Guyana still deh in de same place and in look like if we gan leff deh fuh a lang time.

People traveling from all over de world fuh support dem team. Dem nah gat no team from de West Indies in de football World Cup. But one man from Trinidad went to see the matches in Qutar.

He mek he way to de seat which was right next to de pitch. When he sit down and de match start, he notice dat de seat next to ge is empty. He leans over and asks his neighbour if someone ganbe sitting there. ‘No,’ says the neighbour. ‘ De seat is empty.’
“ Dat is incredible,” said the  Trini man. “Who in deh right mind would have a seat like this for the Final and not use it?”

De neighbour said to he, “Well, actually de seat belongs to me. I was supposed to come with meh wife, but she passed away. This is the first World Cup Final we haven’t been to together since we get married.”

“Oh, I’m so sorry to hear that. That’s terrible….But couldn’t you find someone else, a friend, relative or even a neighbour to take her seat?”

The man shakes his head. “No,” he said. “They’re all at the funeral.”

 Talk half. Leff half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Exxon Cutting Guyana Cake | A Message from Glenn Lall

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament launched

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament launched

Nov 25, 2022

– Kicks off December 14 Kaieteur News – The third edition of the KFC Goodwill Tournament was officially launched at the sponsor’s head office on Vlissingen Road, yesterday, and is set...
Read More
Richarlison turns on style as silky Brazil see off Serbia

Richarlison turns on style as silky Brazil see...

Nov 25, 2022

IGG starts today – Guyana, Suriname reignite age-old rivalries

IGG starts today – Guyana, Suriname reignite...

Nov 25, 2022

Den Amstel win West Demerara zone

Den Amstel win West Demerara zone

Nov 25, 2022

GHB launches 2022 Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Festival

GHB launches 2022 Diamond Mineral Water Indoor...

Nov 25, 2022

GTA/Nexgen Golf ‘Putt 4 Million$’ Fun Day in Region Five a Huge Success

GTA/Nexgen Golf ‘Putt 4 Million$’ Fun...

Nov 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]